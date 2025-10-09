Customer Refused To Take A Store’s Closing Time Seriously, So He Stood Outside And Antagonized The Employees

Most people understand that when the lights are off, the shop is closed. But of course, not everyone gets the message.

One retail worker was forced to deal with a man pounding on the door and calling nonstop long after hours.

The whole scene spiraled into something ridiculous over nothing more than a phone charger.

Read on for the full story.

Locked doors lights off, Store still open right? I’m not sure if this is just my store or all stores, but pretty much five or six times a month people come in right at closing time. One time a guy comes up to the store even though the lights are off. He tries to open the door and it’s already locked. (6 p.m.)

Most people would have taken the hint, but not this guy.

So this guy starts calling the store while knocking on the door and slamming the glass. Clearly, none of us are answering the phone or opening the door for this guy. The sign outside says we’re clearly closed at 6.

The employee tries to get rid of him, but he won’t budge.

After this guy keeps calling and knocking on the door, I text my dad to tell the guy to **** off basically. He then begins arguing with my dad that his phone is showing that we should be open. My dad lets him know that we’re pretty obviously closed and he’s just here to pick me up. The guy is now ignoring my dad talking to him and is still calling the store and knocking on the door.

This guy doesn’t give up easily.

We all clock off, set the alarm, and walk out the door. Sure enough, the guy is still outside waiting (6:25 or so now). He tries to walk into the store and we block him from going in and lock the door.

The reason he was there just made this employee even more annoyed.

All the while the guy just wanted a charger for his phone. So he waited outside for 20 minutes and called 30 or so times. It’s not like the store is the only place to get a charger for your phone. He could have driven 3 minutes down the road to get one.

Customers can be unbelievable.

What did Reddit think?

Customers often like to think they hold all the power, so it’s extra satisfying to be able to prove them wrong.

Many customers like to walk around like they own the place.

Other people aren’t the best at picking up on context clues.

Some more courteous people actually take closing time seriously.

It’s hard to believe a simple charger could cause so much chaos.

But of course, when you work in retail, you have to expect anything and everything.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.