Customer Returned A Cat She Had Adopted, But The Cat Was Showing Signs Of Abuse And This Animal Shelter Owner Called The Police

The time where the days after Christmas are worse. [Tales from the Pet Shop] I own a 15-acre plot of land that is part animal shelter and part pet store. All of the money made from the pet store goes back to restocking and helping out the shelter. The shelter has many different types of animals. We take the normal dogs, cats, and rabbits. But we also take birds, gerbils, reptiles (snakes, lizards, etc.), guinea pigs, horses, and even the occasional raccoon or possum. Each animal species gets around an acre or two (horses get three), and they have that area to roam around and be free (cats have an outdoor fenced-in area to sit outside without getting out). This system is the only way I started this place up. My sister is the only vet, so it can get pretty hectic. The store is like a little pet boutique, and we frequently get pet brands to donate items to our store.

Christmas is over, and the people from retail can relax, right? My store offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for all items sold in the store. The shelter offers a 1-week trial period for all animals. If the animal doesn’t fit with your family or household, you can bring it back, no questions asked, but there is a fee of 75 dollars out of the original 250 that the animal costs. Now our busiest time of year for pet adoptions is the holidays. Not a surprise, parents getting their children cats or dogs or whatever is normal. But it doesn’t always end up well. Yesterday, a woman that looked to be in her late thirties, early forties came into the store with a box. From now on, we’ll call her CH. The conversation went like this:

CH: “Hello! I got this kitten for my mother, but she didn’t like it. I remember somebody saying that I could give her back, no questions asked?” Me: “Hi there! Yes, we do offer a one-week trial period. Do you have the papers so we can see the details of your adoption?” CH: “Sure! Let me just grab them from my purse… there they are, here you go!” Now, at this point, I’m just thinking that this is going to be easy and fast. Me: “Thank you so much! One moment while I read over it.” Right off the bat, I see that she adopted the cat a week and a half ago. That’s alright, I could make an exception. Reading farther, I see that the kitten was in perfect health. Great, so we should have no problem.

Me: “So I see you got this kitten a week and a half ago, but I could make an exception just this once. Is there any other reason you didn’t want her anymore?” CH: “My mother said she keeps on limping and her fur is super matted. It’s a shame though, she was so sweet.”

Now that interested me. I opened up the box and what do you know, there’s a kitten showing signs of abuse. Blood on her fur and visible open wounds. I told her I would be just a moment and took the poor thing to my sister to get some x-rays done. Just by looking at her, you can tell she was abused, and the x-ray confirmed that her hind leg was broken. I go up to the woman and tell her what my sister told me.

CH: “Are you accusing my mother of abusing this cat?! That’s absurd!” Me: “Miss, I’m only telling you the obvious. It’s obvious that this animal has been abused. There is evidence of somebody kicking her legs, and it’s broken. That is why she limps.” CH: “HOW DARE YOU! My mother does NOT abuse animals! I will just take that cat back, thank you very much.” Me: “I’m sorry, but I cannot give you the kitten back.” CH: “I WILL SUE YOU! Where is the manager, LET ME SPEAK TO THE MANAGER” Me: “Miss, I’m the OWNER. Please leave my store before I call the police.” CH: “NO I WILL NOT LEAVE, YOU CAN’T MAKE ME!”

By now, my sister has called the police, and after about ten minutes of trying to get this lady to leave, the police showed up. Once we show them the evidence, they arrest CH for animal abuse. I got a call later saying that she refused to pay the fine and is now looking at a month of jail time. The kitten, on the other hand, is going to be just fine. A few weeks in a cast and a few stitches, and she will be just fine.

