Customer Signs Up For Multiple Store Loyalty Cards To Try To Get More Freebies, But The Employee Knows What She’s Doing And Stops Her

How far would you go to cheat the system to save a few bucks? I’m literally talking about a few bucks, like $3.

In this story, one mom wants all of her kids to have free frozen yogurt, and she knows a sneaky way to do it. She doesn’t expect to get caught.

Let’s see what happens when the store employee questions what she’s doing.

Genius mom finds a way to abuse the system. I worked at a furniture store. But instead of selling furniture, I worked at the restaurant in the front. A little context. We have a thing called the Family Card, which is basically a loyalty/rewards card. When you get a new Family Card, you get one free frozen yogurt (an ice cream) at the restaurant at the front, where I worked. To get this card, you just need to type at least your name, DOB, and email at an automated vending machine. It is not checked, so you can just come here and make one with a fake name and email, and choose a DOB that is over 18.

Here’s how an interaction with one customer started.

So one day, a mom arrives with three kids. She will be smart aleck (SA) and I will be Me: Me: Hi, how are you toda- SA: Three frozen yogurts please. Well, at least she said “please”. Me: Okay, that will be $3.12.

The lady was clearly trying to cheat the system.

SA: (hands me three of the coupons that come with the cards) SA: Do I still need to pay tax on these? Me: … Looking at the timestamp on the coupons, they were just made that day a few minutes apart from each other. They couldn’t be for her kids, the Terms & Conditions clearly say “Anyone over the age of 18 can join [storename] FAMILY.” Witch, two can play at this game.

The lady couldn’t keep up with her own lies.

Me: Who do these cards belong to? SA: Umm… That one’s mine and the other two belong to my friends. Me: These were made a few minutes ago. Are your friends still here? SA: I… uhh… I… can I see your manager? Me: I am the manager. SA: Fine. (hands me a credit card) C+ for effort.

It’s only a few dollars. Is it really worth lying to try to get the frozen yogurt for free?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It is surprising that the mom was willing to pay.

That’s a lot of effort to save literally $1 per card.

I’m pretty sure it does.

Here’s another person who is glad the mom paid.

If you’ve been to this furniture store, you know the restaurant is actually pretty genius. It’s so big that you need a hotdog and ice-cream on the way out.

It was really a waste of time to try to save $3.

