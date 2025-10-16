Customer Tried To Pressure A Worker By Pretending To Know The Store Owner, So His Bluff Collapsed When The Worker Revealed The Owner Was His Dad

Some customers love to act like they’ve got special connections, hoping it will score them a better deal.

One such customer strutted into a small family-owned shop claiming to be best friends with the boss, but he had no idea just how hard the truth was about to come back to bite him.

I don’t want to complaint to my “Big Friend” I work at a relatively small, family-owned company that sells construction materials. A client comes in and I go to him and ask what I can do for him. He tells me that he is looking for prices for a variety of materials and also wishes to see them, which is pretty standard.

Then the customer starts playing games with the employee.

While I’m showing him the materials he wants, he says something along the lines of: “You better get me a good discount or I’ll have to complain to my very good friend, Mr. Store Owner.” I said I’ll do my best and continued to tour him throughout the shop. During the tour, he repeated the behavior three or four more times.

When it came time to check out, the customer eagerly reminded the employee once more about his “special connection.”

When we got back to the office, I started writing the quote for him, and twice more he warned me to get the discount or he would complain to his very good friend, Mr. Store Owner. I was almost finished with the quote when Mr. Store Owner entered the office. The client started talking with him very enthusiastically, like they were long-lost brothers.

But then the real truth came out.

For my part, I just put on my best smile and said to Mr. Store Owner: “Hi, Dad!” The color of the client’s face still gives me the chuckles.

Now that’s karma.

Some customers seem to think some retail employees were born yesterday.

The customer thought he held the upper hand in this interaction, but the truth hit harder than any discount ever could.

