Customer Tried To Shame A Dog For Existing In A Pet Friendly Store, So The Cashier Reminded Everyone That The Pupper Belonged There

Pet-friendly stores often bring out smiles from customers who enjoy seeing their beloved pup tagging along.

But for one cashier, what should have been a sweet encounter with a gentle dog turned into a sour confrontation with a judgmental stranger who was decidedly not pet friendly.

You’re going to let a DOG in a PET FRIENDLY STORE??? The store I work at is pet friendly, so a lot of customers like to bring their dogs in since not many places allow you to do that. A lot of the customers say it’s their dog’s favorite place to go, and a lot of the cashiers and some other employees carry dog treats to give out.

Most of the dogs that come in don’t cause any trouble at all.

I usually like to make light conversation with dog owners so I can get in some good pets and give their pup a treat or two. This time I was on the self check-out, and a couple had some kind of Great Dane mix, I think. She was really big and had a gorgeous fur pattern.

I gave her a treat and she was super good about it—calm and polite. She barely paid anyone else any attention at all.

But not all shoppers were welcoming of these furry shoppers.

When I walked away, a different lady came up to me with a sour look on her face and asked me, “How can you allow those big dogs in here?” This was within clear earshot of the couple with the dog.

I was stunned at first. There aren’t a lot of people who dislike dogs in this store, and I was pretty sure if it was a small dog, she wouldn’t have said anything. I just told her we were a pet-friendly store and any dog was welcome, and she walked away shaking her head.

The customer with the dog then started to feel self conscious, so the employee did their best to reassure her.

The people with the dog were obviously a bit concerned, so I just told them what she had said and assured them that their pupper was welcome back any time. I could see her being upset if the dog was behaving rudely, like barking or jumping up, but she was just calmly waiting for her owners to be done checking out.

The cashier can’t stop thinking about just how rude this customer was.

I have never met someone so mad about there being a dog in a pet-friendly store. We don’t discriminate against dog breeds, and nobody else should either. In my experience, the bigger dogs are better behaved anyways.

Sounds like this rude lady should have shopped at a different store.

