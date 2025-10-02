Customer Wants Employee To Color Match Paint, But The Sample She Brings In Is Way Too Small

One great thing about modern technology is the ability to color match paint.

Sure, there are a lot of other great advancements, but it’s pretty cool to be able to take an item to a hardware store, like a piece of painted wood, a scrap of fabric or a favorite toy and have a whole gallon of paint in that exact color.

In today’s story, one woman wants to have some paint color matched, but there are limits on color matching technology.

The sample can’t be too small.

Let’s see what happens when she brings in a color sample that’s the size of dust.

You just have an answer for everything don’t you? This lady comes to the paint desk in the hardware store I work at. She hands me a baggy with little specs of colored dust in the bag and asked me to match it. I told her I needed something the size of a quarter to get a match. And she scoffed and told me to do it anyways. So I did.

The customer had another demand.

The match came out a puke green, picking up all the colors on my desk around the specs of green flakes she gave me. I showed her the preview match and her response was just golden. Her: Well go look at the color chart and pick me out a color to put on my wall. me: Alright, but I warn you its probably not going to be the color you want. It would be better if you picked a color you feel is close to your wall.

He intentionally picked a color she wouldn’t like.

her: You just have an answer for everything don’t you? and she proceeds to do that weird head shake thing that people do when they get snappy. I just smiled at her, grabbed a bubblegum pink off the wall and handed it to her. She just gets wide eyed and muttered under her breath before picking out a color herself and had me make it.

Some customers can be so unreasonable!

It might’ve been better for her to go home and get a bigger sample for him to color match or to take some of the paper paint swatches home to decide which one was the closest instead of guessing.

