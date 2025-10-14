Customer Wants To Buy A Streaming Service, And No Matter How Many People Explain To Him That It’s Not A Physical Thing You Put In Your Cart At A Store, He Still Doesn’t Understand

Technology has changed a lot in the past couple decades. Many adults can remember a time when smart phones, social media and streaming services weren’t a thing.

Now, the world has changed, but not everyone understands how these newer services work.

Imagine working at a store when a customer seems to think that a streaming service is something you can buy at the store and take home with you.

How would you handle that situation?

The employee in this story finds himself in this situation.

Let’s see how he handles it.

I want to buy this streaming service! Load it in my cart! So a bit of background; I used to work at a very large super store as a cashier. I had a few odd experiences there, some crazies, some idiots, some drunk, some that were a combination of the three. I might post more here another time, but for now, just the one. Now like all stores of this type I have visited, mine had security check points by each door, you know, those things that set off an alarm if you take something that has a sensor in the packaging out without scanning it. These usually have cardboard advertisements on them for things the store offers or offered by the company. Today’s story involves a customer not understanding an ad and making it my fault. Cast is Me=Me, Crazy Customer=CC, and Boss=B.

A customer had a question.

I am about half way done through one customer’s items when CC comes storming up to the register I’m working at. CC: Hey, do you guys have [Company’s streaming service]? Me: I’m sorry? He gives me a ‘what are you stupid?’ look.

He tried to figure out what the customer was asking.

CC: [Company’s streaming service], do you guys carry it or what? It takes me a moment to switch gears. Me: Oh [Company’s streaming service]! CC: Yeah. Do you carry it or what?

He tried to help the customer.

Me: Uh…I’m sorry sir but I don’t understand. We carry multiple devices in the back that can stream [Company’s streaming service] bu- CC: No! I mean do you have it! I want to buy [Streaming service]! I blink. I’m not sure what he means so I try to keep helping him while he steps in front of the customer I was helping before. Me: Well sir it’s not something you really buy here in the store. It’s a service that you apply for on-

The customer really doesn’t seem to understand how a streaming service works.

CC: No no no! You have the ad posted right up there at the front of the store and I want to buy it! Why is that so hard to figure out! Me: Like I am trying to tell you, sir, you don’t buy it, you subscribe to it, and you can’t do that here. Yo- CC cuts me off again CC: You sound just like that idiot in the electronics section! I just want to buy your [Streaming service]! What part of that is not clear to you idiots?

The boss finally comes over to help.

By now, B has heard the commotion and has come running. B: What seems to be the problem here? CC: Finally! You hire a bunch of idiots here don’t you? I keep telling this boy that I want to buy[Streaming service] and he doesn’t seem to be getting the picture! B: Sir, [Streaming service] is a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu. It is not something physical you can pick up and take out of the store with you.

The customer still doesn’t understand.

The man only seemed to hear parts of her sentence. CC: No! I don’t want Hulu or Netflix! I want god damn [Streaming service]! What is wrong with you people! Just give me[Streaming service]! B: Sir, as we’ve both tried to explain to you, you need to sign up for [Streaming service], not purchase it here. CC lets out a frustrated yell and stomps off. I think that’s the end of it…but less than a minute later he’s back with the cardboard display ripped from the scanner in his hands.

CC: I want this!

The drama escalates rapidly.

After screaming he chucks the cardboard at me. It’s light, so it doesn’t really do any real damage, but I let out a surprised splutter and I can’t really be seen behind it. I hear B talking very rapidly on her walky talky and hurrying footsteps. As I pull the cardboard sheath away from my face I see her running after CC towards the parking lot. Screaming the whole time about how stupid we all were at that particular store. They got his licence plate number off the security cameras and banned him from our store. Come to find out he had done pretty much the exact same thing at three other stores in the area.

I kind of feel bad for the customer because he clearly doesn’t understand how a streaming service works.

He must be rather old. But he clearly let his frustration get the better of him.

He was out of control!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Clearly, the customer didn’t see that he was the problem.

This person has a question.

This is an interesting idea.

This call center employee can really relate to this story.

Well, when you put it that way…

That guy should’ve brought his grandchild with him.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.