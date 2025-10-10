Customer Wants To Have Mulch Delivered To A Job Site, But He Doesn’t Know The Address Or The Zip Code For The Delivery Location

Imagine working for a company where customers frequently need to have things delivered to job sites.

What would you do if the customer didn’t know the delivery address?

In this story, one office worker encounters this exact situation, and she is still baffled by the customer’s lack of knowledge about where he needed the delivery sent.

Let’s read the whole story.

I Think It Starts With M Just for context, I am a female and I work at a place that sells and manufactures mulch. We sell to everybody, big companies to homeowners. We also deliver to everybody. It’s by the yard, not bagged, so we have huge piles of mulch in our yard which we load onto your truck/trailer with a bucket and machine. It’s very blue collar. It’s very interesting.

One customer really stood out.

I am also the only office worker and I wait on every customer. I usually don’t have a hard time dealing with people but something about this week. I have had so many issues, but there was just this one guy that really stood out from the rest. It’s not a crazy encounter, but it was mildly frustrating and baffling.

It started out normally enough.

I was sitting in my office trying to get some paperwork done, when a gentleman entered and approached the counter. I came over to help. He proceeded to tell me he needed mulch and it’s for delivery. I got a delivery form out and began getting his information.

This is where it starts to get weird.

I asked him where it’s going and he just gave me a blank stare. I repeated my question. He finally said he didn’t know but the delivery driver could follow him there. I regretfully informed him that we don’t usually do that since we don’t do deliveries immediately.

She explained the situation to the customer.

He asked me why to which I kindly explained that we’re a small company and we get pretty busy with deliveries. He looked a little agitated after I said that, so I asked him if this is alright. He very curtly said something like, “I guess it has to be.” So, I continued with getting the information needed for the delivery.

He really didn’t have any information about the location.

I asked him if he knew the zip code to the delivery location. He said that he doesn’t remember, but the place started with M. At this point, I was very frustrated and I’m wondering how someone could not remember just the general location of a job site that they are ordering a delivery for. I assume it’s a job site since I really hope he was not forgetting the location of his own home. I can’t schedule a delivery though without at least the zip code, so I didn’t know what else I could do.

She is baffled by the situation.

I suggested it would be easier if maybe he gave us a call to schedule the delivery after he finds the address. He left without saying another word, which made me feel like he blamed me for the situation. I don’t know how you can need a delivery but not make sure you know the address.

That is weird to go to a location to arrange a delivery but you don’t know where it needs to be delivered.

You’d think maybe he could’ve called someone to ask about the address or looked it up on his phone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This parent is reminded of their son.

Perhaps a mental condition is to blame.

Who would steal mulch?

He sounds creepy.

That was definitely a weird customer interaction!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.