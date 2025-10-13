Customers Set Off The Alarm At A Grocery Store When They Tried To Leave, So The Employees Made Them Re-Scan All Of The Items In Their Cart

If you work in any kind of store where goods are purchased, you gotta keep your eyes peeled for scammers and thieves.

And the folks at this store know all about it!

Even though there are security measures in place to try to catch thieves, self-checkout makes it even easier for customer to try to cheat retail stores.

That’s what the customers in this story tried to do.

Let’s see how they got caught.

Self-checkout thieves tried to exit with 150 euros worth of groceries. “Our grocery store has a self-checkout area where you can either scan directly there or pass the hand scanner if you’ve used one to scan your items while shopping. Our grocery store is big so we usually have two cashiers assigned to the self-checkout area. One who is at a smaller till to assist those who need help scanning or do re-scans when there’s few items and an audit is needed and one who assists and does all the bigger re-scans at another till a bit to the side of the self-checkout area.

It seems like these customers are lying.

I was just coming back to the self-checkout after doing a big re-scan. I heard raised voices and saw that a guard was there, arguing with a couple. My colleague who was at the smaller till explains to me that the alarm went off when the couple were exiting. She had asked them to show their receipt to check if there was something we know is tagged. They handed her a receipt but the date is four days ago. She called the security guard who comes over and the couple claim to have thrown their receipt in the trash, which doesn’t make sense as you need to scan a new one to open the gates and the alarm went off as soon as they exited so they didn’t have any time to throw it away.

This was fishy…

Nonetheless, we check all the trash cans but we don’t find their receipt. They claim to have used the hand scanner and that they had spent around 65 euros. Their cart was full so we were pretty skeptical about it only being 65 euros. The guard and our manager ask them to re-scan everything with a cashier as our manager had trouble finding their transaction in the system and if she then finds it and it’s correct, she would void it so they’re not charged twice.

Whoa!

The couple threatens to call the police and the guard offers to do it himself. They then change their minds and agree to re-scan everything.

It was not 65 euros. It was around 150. Our manager also comes back and has found the transaction they had done at the self-checkout. They had paid only 4 euros. Probably just to have a receipt with the code to exit.”

Wow! What sneaky thieves!

These thieves were caught red-handed!

