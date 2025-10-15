Dad Complains About Being Left Out Of His Grandkids’ Lives, But Daughter Says He Chose To Start Over With A New Family

What would you do if one of your parents claimed they felt left out and wanted to be more involved in their grandchildren’s lives?

Would you make an effort to make that happen, or would you point out that the grandparent is the one who needs to make the effort?

In this story, a grandfather in his sixties texted his adult kids to say he feels excluded from their children’s lives.

His daughter pointed out why this is the case, but she’s wondering if she was wrong to do that.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my dad it’s his own fault he doesn’t have an active role in his grandkids’ lives? So my dad is unfortunately still having kids at the big age of 63 lol. He already has two adult children: my brother (30M) and myself (27F). Both of us have kids of our own. He randomly texted my brother and I in a group chat several nights ago to say that he feels left out of his grandchildren’s lives. Both my brother and I have very active in laws who are retired. We are very grateful to have village that lives close by. Our mom also is an active grandma as well.

How lucky!

Recently my in laws, my brother’s in laws, our mom and the kids went on a vacation. Of course I posted pics on social media. I do that for all of my trips. Well, I’m pretty sure this is what my dad was referring to when he claims he feels left out. My brother is a non confrontational kinda guy and didn’t reply. We had our own side conversion. I individually texted my dad and said I’m sorry you feel that way, but that’s really not our fault.

Sounds like a him issue.

I reminded him that he has two kids under the age 2, he lives over an hour away from all of us, and instead of being a grandpa at this stage of his life, he made the decision to start completely over. He told me that we are intentionally leaving him out because we don’t like his wife. We don’t really care for his wife, I won’t lie. Regardless of not liking his wife, it’s not our jobs to make sure he has a relationship with his grandkids.

This sounds unreasonable.

He also started rambling about how we don’t make an effort with our half siblings and how he wants all of his kids to be tight knit. I told him that if he wanted us to have that type of relationship, he should’ve had us kids within a reasonable time frame. That he can’t expect siblings that are married with families of their own to be close with a toddler and a baby that don’t live close by.

He needs to make the effort.

I just wanted to get some outside opinions. My friends and family say I said nothing wrong, but I do feel kinda bad because my dad never responded after my last message. I’m positive I hurt his feelings. What do y’all think? AITA in this situation?

Now the debate is whether she was right to set the record straight or wrong for delivering a truth that may have cut too deep.

What did the comments on Reddit say?

This persons says he’s being unrealistic.

This person says it’s more that he’s delusional.

And this person can’t get around this thinking at all.

You can’t hit reset on parenting and still expect grandparent perks.

