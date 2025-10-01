Dad Wants To Be A Part Of Kid’s Life, But At This Point They’re Thinking It’s Just Too Little Too Late

They say blood is thicker than water, which is often a phrase used to indicate that you should be loyal to your family no matter what.

But what if that family has barely BEEN family to you?

What if they’re hardly family to anyone?

AITA for not wanting to spend time with my dad? My parents divorced when I was a kid. My dad went off to a different part of the country to work at a well-paying job and have another family. He came back to town when I was in high school, and while he did try to call me when I was growing up, I still felt like he was a stranger.

He’s in his twilight years, but for how much should that count?

He’s in his 70s, and he wants to spend time with me but the times I do go with him I come back angry due to his negative thoughts and his mistreatment of his wife and kids. I used to force myself to see him, but now that I’m older I couldn’t care less about visiting him Granted, he could pass away at any moment and I might regret not spending time with him, but still, I don’t want to see this guy.

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Dad quit.

You don’t owe him.

The word “dad” should mean something.

Sad as it is, it’s probably time to just part ways.

