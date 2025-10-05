Daughter Moved Out Of Her Parents’ House As Soon As She Could, But Now Her Parents Need Help Paying Their Rent

Imagine growing up with parents who are emotionally abusive.

Once you’ve managed to make enough money to pay for your own way in life, would you help your parents if they needed help paying their bills, or would you refuse?

In today’s story, one young woman is in this situation, and she does not want to help her parents. However, she’s wondering if she should.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my parents i will not be helping them with their rent? I (18F) moved out of my parent’s house a little while ago as soon as i could. To provide some context, my parents were both emotionally abusive and have wronged me many times in my life, including threatening to get rid of my dog (which i have a whole post on). Since i moved out, I’ve been working a job and paying rent for an apartment i share with my friend and have had enough money left to save up a bit to go to college in a few years.

Her parents are officially empty nesters.

I am the youngest in the family so after i moved out no one was left at home, both my siblings moved out as well. So their financial support from my brother paying them rent for his bedroom has been cut off. I am completely independent and have told my parents multiple times that i want nothing to do with them and even blocked their numbers completely.

Her parents need money.

Earlier this week, my grandmother called me and explained that my parents desperately need money for rent and asked if i could spare money from my college savings (which i saved up on my own so far) to help them. I outright refused and told my grandmother I would not be helping at all since every penny in my savings is gathered by me working hard and supporting myself. I love my grandmother and told her that if she needed help herself i was willing to help but would not help with my parents.

Her aunt is begging her to help too.

For this entire week, my aunt has been calling me repeatedly saying my parents really needed this and deserved it for raising me. My mom’s side of the family threatened to cut me off if i didn’t help which is honestly so petty because i’m only 18 years old they should be helping instead. I told my friend about it and she said that i was taking it too far and i should’ve helped. Now im wondering if I am TAH.

She doesn’t owe her parents. She has the right to decide not to help them financially.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her parents don’t “deserve” her help.

This person encourages her to keep doing what she’s doing.

Her parents will have to choose another option.

Let someone else pay her parents’ rent.

She doesn’t owe her parents anything.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.