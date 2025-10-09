Diner Mocked Their Friend For Claiming He Invented A New Type Of Sushi Roll, So Their Dinner Turned Into An Unnecessary Argument

People often exaggerate for fun, especially when they’re proud of something harmless.

But instead of laughing it off, one friend turned it into a point of criticism that managed to sour the evening entirely.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling my friend his “invention” doesn’t count? My friend and I like to go out for sushi. On more than one occasion, he claimed to have invented a new sushi roll.

But he didn’t really invent anything at all.

What does he mean when he says he invented it? He came up with a list of ingredients he likes and told a chef to make it for him. Was he just joking around? No, he definitely spoke like he was proud of himself for inventing it. He even gave this sushi roll a name, “Fishermen’s Delight.”

So they refuse to let this slide.

I told him, “You can call it an ‘invention’ if you want, but that would make anyone who has ever made a custom order using a Taco Bell app just as much of an inventor.”

And it causes a petty argument between them.

That made him upset, and he thinks everyone will clearly see that I am the AH. The guy is almost 40. I would expect a 12-year-old to say this, and his parents would be like, “Sure, buddy, congratulations on your invention.”

Next time, just laugh it off and move on.

Redditors suspect this person might be taking this whole thing a little too seriously.

Maybe this is about something much bigger.

This commenter thinks they’re just being unnecessarily cruel to someone they claim to call a friend.

This whole thing just sounded like it was a joke anyway.

Kinda seems like this person just hates seeing their friend happy.

Their unwillingness to let a silly moment slide just turned them into a petty jerk.

In the end, they might have been better off just letting their friend enjoy the moment.

