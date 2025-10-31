Disabled Woman Struggles As Caregiver Friend Serves Burnt, Unhealthy Meals Instead Of Following Her Diet Plan, And She Wonders If Complaining Makes Her Ungrateful

A disabled woman relies on her best friend for cooking since she can no longer prepare her own meals.

Despite buying ingredients and sharing a diet plan from her dietician, the friend makes burnt, unhealthy, or incomplete meals that leave her hungry and unwell.

Now she wonders if she’s ungrateful for wanting to say something.

AITA for not being grateful for the food my friend cooks me AITA for wanting to talk to my friend who’s also my caregiver about the food they make me because it’s not very nice So I’m disabled and I can’t cook for myself anymore. I also have a few intolerances which make ordering take away pretty much impossible. I live with my closest friend and since my condition has worsened I have carers but they can’t make food (they come in 15 minutes twice a day). My friend said she’d cook for me and asked me all these questions about my current diet.

I had a basic wholefoods plan written up but a dietician to help with my symptoms which I showed her. When I was well enough to cook I followed this plan and my diet consisted mostly of rice, quinoa, fresh fish, chicken, eggs, vegetables and fruits that I could tolerate, soups, stews, curries and lots of anti inflammatory spices like turmeric and ginger and cumin etc. It’s so kind of her to offer to cook for me but the food she has been making me has nothing to do with my plan and is so badly cooked I’ve not been able to eat much and am losing a lot of weight.

She’ll make me chips (fries) with some fish fingers and completely burn the entire thing. Not just a little bit but so it’s black and serve it to me. Sometimes I’ll go a week without a vegetable and I tried ordering a salad from a local food place just to get my portions in but even that I reacted to sadly. I bought loads of ingredients like expensive organic grains and frozen fish and chicken and spices and even fresh stuff that she just doesn’t use.

The other day I asked her if she could grab me some fruit when she went shopping and she bought me one of those tins with fruit cut up in syrup. I just wanted something fresh. And she made me a curry once and it was a tin of coconut milk poured over some cooked rice and raw chickpeas. I did mention wanting some more vegetables once so she started cooking me plain pasta that’s hard and undercooked with raw parsnips in it. That’s been a staple. The thing is I know she can cook, ive had her food lots of times before. I’m just not sure what’s going on.

I don’t have much of an appetite due to the meds I’m on and it’s been incredibly hard to motivate myself to eat when the food is so plain or badly cooked. Thank god I can eat oat cakes and nuts which I’ve been living on mostly My symptoms have worsened and I feel tired and nauseous all the time.I used to have a bowel movement every day and now it’s once every three or 4 days. I’ve started reacting to more foods too I think because my microbiome is getting completely fucked and Im upset because I put so much energy into eating nutritious food when I was able to and feel like it’s all been undone.

My physiotherapist is concerned about my diet and with me not eating much and has urged me to try and do something about it I want to talk to her about it but I feel like an ungrateful friend because she didn’t have to take one this responsibility and is doing it out of the kindness of her heart. AITA?

Reddit leaned toward NTA—gratitude doesn’t mean sacrificing your health, and having an honest, kind conversation about food is necessary when it directly affects her well-being.

Needing help with dinner doesn’t mean you have to swallow resentment—or burnt fish fingers.

