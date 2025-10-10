Dog Owner Takes Dog To Off-Leash Dog Park, But When A Mom Sets Her Baby On A Blanket, The Dog Won’t Leave The Baby Alone

If you took your dog and your baby to an off-leash dog park, would you be upset if other dogs came up to your baby?

AITA for suggesting a mom should not have brought her child to the dog park? I have a puppy, who is about 6 months old. She lives with me and I live alone. I also don’t have any really young family members/friends with babies so my puppy has not really had any experience around babies. She loves kids but tends to jump up on them (she is a small breed) but I usually discourage kids from trying to pet her only because I know her little nails will scratch them. Otherwise, she loves people and is the friendliest girl.

Recently I was at the dog park to help get her energy out, and we were in the designated Under 25 lbs area. This area is a bit hit or miss because sometimes the dogs in there are old and do nothing but sit in the grass, but the dogs in the regular area were quite big and rowdy that day, so I brought her in to throw her tennis ball and just let her run around. Enter young mom with 5-6 month old infant in a stroller and her Jack Russell. Cute, I thought. I love dogs and kids, and even said hi to her when she came in.

Until she sets a blanket on the ground, takes her kid out of the stroller and lays him on it. Of course none of the other old dogs were bothered, but my pup instantly ran up and was sniffing the baby, trying to lick him, and overall was just being curious. HOWEVER, remember those nails and how they can scratch if she happened to step on an arm or hand or get to close to the face. I was sitting on a chair across the field so immediately got up, grabbed her, tried to redirect her, and apologized.

But she went right back to explore the little human. After many times of redirecting, and asking her to “leave it” (which she is still learning), the mom started to get aggressive with my dog, pushing her away, yelling at her, etc. BUT NOT ONCE did she move her baby, pick him up, or put him back in the stroller.

I tried everything I could do before I just picked her up and held her.

I considered leaving but….it’s an off leash DOG park. The park is for dogs to enjoy and exercise in, not for someone to set up a blanket with their baby.

She suggested maybe my “rowdy” dog should move to the big area. And I said she would be fine if baby was back in the stroller. Of course that was not okay, and she said the dog park was for everyone to enjoy, and I just needed to control my dog. AITA for thinking she should have just picked up her baby and put him in his stroller? It’s been bothering me 🙁

The mom should’ve kept the baby in the stroller if she didn’t want the baby to be around the dogs.

