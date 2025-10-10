Driver Forgot Where They’d Parked Their Car, And Blocked Someone In For A Night

Hey, accidents happen…

AITA for parking my ****** car and trapping someone overnight? “I mostly ride a motorcycle, but I have a piece of **** Sunfire that I keep for grocery shopping or really bad weather. I was out doing my groceries and when I came home there was someone parked in my driveway. It’s really not that big a deal to me. So I parked behind them and brought my stuff into the house. I watched a hockey game. Then a friend invited me over. And I completely spaced. I went to my garage that faces my alley not the driveway in front of my mouse. And I took off on my motorcycle. The next day I got home around noon.

When I checked my mail I saw notes in my mailbox and on my car. I had trapped some poor guy in my driveway. I honestly felt bad about it. I moved my car on to the street. My neighbor came over to yell at me for trapping her daughter’s boyfriend on my driveway. I apologized and mentioned that I had been home for nearly four hours before I left and they could have asked me to move at any time and I would have. She said she saw me come home but didn’t want to bother me until it was time for him to leave. And when they came around ten at night I wasn’t home. And they don’t have my number.

I apologized again but now I feel kind of stupid because they were parked on my property. And they chose to wait nearly four hours. What if I was home but asleep. I think that it was kind of a jerk move to trap the car. But it was an accident. I think that they are jerks for not asking to get the car out as soon as I came home. AITA?”

