Driver Left Their Car At A Gas Pump To Help Out Victims Of An Accident, And A Gas Station Worker Yelled At Them

AITA for leaving my car parked at a gas pump? “Yesterday on my way home, I decided to stop and get gas. This gas station is smaller and only has 10-12 gas pumps but it wasn’t busy at the time I was there. About 50% were in use. I had just opened my gas tank when a head on collision occurred in the intersection. It was so loud, it sounded like an explosion. One vehicles tire flew off and the other spun out multiple times. I immediately dialed 911 and neither driver attempted to exit their vehicle.

I had to wait on hold with 911 and since I’m a nurse and no one else had gone over to the vehicles, I went over to help. I went over to the first vehicle and the driver was disoriented from the airbag but was okay so I went over to the second vehicle. I wasn’t able get the driver’s door open on my own but luckily some construction workers came over and were able to help me get the door open. The second driver was also okay and I was finally able to reach a 911 operator. She instructed me to remain with the drivers until fire and EMS arrived. It took about 10 minutes for them to arrived at the scene. Once emergency services arrived, I let the paramedics know about each of the drivers and they gave me the okay to leave. I walked back over to my car so I could pump my gas.

As soon as I arrived back to my car, the gas station attendant came over and began screaming at me for parking my car at the pump. I tried to explain I was helping with the accident and he continued screaming at me I should have moved my car out of the way before going to help them. I pumped my gas and then left. Other people at the gas station were telling me it was fine and to just ignore him but now I’m questioning myself. AITA for leaving my car parked at the gas pump?”

