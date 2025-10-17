Elderly Driver Crashed Into Telephone Pole Claiming Her Car Malfunctioned, But Onlookers Pointed Out Her Own Confusion Was The Only One To Blame

It’s not uncommon for drivers to make mistakes behind the wheel, but some mistakes are unforgettable.

In this case, an older woman’s simple trip to grab food escalated into a high-speed crash across lanes of traffic.

Pedal confusion One of our regulars pulled up into drive-thru. She will be OL for old lady. I left after she pulled up, so my coworkers finished helping her.

Another customer pulled up and told my coworkers OL apparently gunned it, jumped the curb, cut across two lanes of traffic (thankfully void of travel), and slammed into a telephone pole. She must have hit at least 60, because she completely soared over the grass between our lot and the main road. My coworker ran across the street to see if OL was okay. She was bleeding a lot, but otherwise she seemed fine.

She was coherent and apparently claiming that her brakes were broken, which was an obvious excuse because she clearly mistook the gas pedal for the brake. She was taken to the hospital and called back about a week later, stating she was fine. I honestly don’t know if she still has her license, but I hope not.

It’s a good thing no one was seriously hurt from this incident.

