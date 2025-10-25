Employee Informed The Customer That The Giant Valentine’s Day Bear Costs $80, But The Customer Asked If He Could Pay Less

We all want discounted prices on the good stuff, but how far would you go to get a discount?

In this story, a woman encountered an interesting customer who was asking for the price of a Valentine’s Day item.

She checked the item’s tag, and she informed him of the price.

As it was perhaps a little high for him, the customer wondered if the manager could lower the price.

Check out the full story below to see what happened next.

This is a grocery store… not a flea market This happened yesterday night. I work in a grocery store. I was facing our freezer section to help my closing manager out. A gentleman stops me in my work. He’ll be C from here on out.

This woman was asked by the customer how much their Valentine’s Day bear was.

C: Excuse me, do you work here? M: (chuckling inside, as if my bland work shirt and name tag aren’t enough) Yes, sir. How can I help you? C: Do you know how much these bears are? The bears in question were part of our new Valentine’s Day stock. They were probably at least 5 feet tall if you stood them up on their feet, so you can imagine they were very large bears. They are also very expensive.

She told him the price, and he was a little surprised.

I got up to the tag to check the price, and sure enough, they’re 80 bucks. I tell him the price, and I get this little gem: C: Oh. Do you think if I talk to your manager, he’d be willing to take a different price? That kind of stopped me dead before I explained that no, he wouldn’t.

She also assured him that the price won’t go down any time soon.

Our Valentine’s stuff was new and wasn’t going to go down in price yet. I assured him the price would go down in the days leading up to the holiday and after. Just a short little something that both baffled and amused me. He was a nice guy, despite the odd question.

It’s weird that he would think he could get a discount just for asking for one.

Some things are just too new to bargain for.

