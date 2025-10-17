Employee Is Denied A Transfer Because New Manager Claims Her Track Record Isn’t Great, But Then She Watches That Same Manager Publicly Yell At Customers In The Store

Some managers hold employees to impossible standards while ignoring their own behavior.

What would you do if your manager blocked your transfer because your track record “wasn’t great,” but you watched her yell at customers in the store?

Would you know how to handle it? Or would you try to find advice from others?

In the following story, one retail employee finds herself in this same situation and needs advice.

Here’s what’s going on.

Manager is the worst hypocrite in the world. (Rant) So, my manager is relatively new to our store, only a couple of months as our actual “Store Manager,” and she is a complete jerk. She refuses to let me transfer to another store, and when I asked her why not, she said, and I quote, “The first thing Manager B will ask is how’s your customer service? And I can’t tell him anything good because your track record isn’t great. I can’t give you a transfer until your track record gets better.” Are you kidding me?!

She and the manager have never really gotten along well.

The worst complaint I’ve ever received was from someone who said I wasn’t smiling enough. Not that I was rude or abrasive, but I wasn’t ******* smiling. Oh, and she sent me home that day, too, because I wasn’t smiling. Suffice it to say, I was upset. Three days later, after I had the weekend off (she took me off without notice), I walked into the store to buy some art supplies because I could, and the first thing I heard was her yelling at a customer, unapologetically rude. She said things like, “I’m not being nasty, ma’am, but if you think I am, whatever. Whatever makes you happy.” And she won’t let me transfer because I wasn’t smiling. I can’t even.

Now, she’s moving and won’t be able to work here anyway.

I’m moving 45 minutes away to the other side of the city, so there’s definitely no way I will be able to get to work every day. I really think she wants me to quit, which I won’t because I like employee discounts on art supplies. No one in our store likes her because she takes her stress out on us. Every. Single. Day. It’s not a healthy work environment. Has this ever happened to any of you? Do you have any advice on how to handle this kind of situation? I’m not even sure if she’s allowed to deny me a transfer. Help?

Yikes! This sounds like an extremely uncomfortable situation.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks the other manager may already know about this lady.

Here’s someone ranting about their store manager.

According to this reader, she should ask the other store directly.

She should check into this.

It’s time she goes over the manager’s head, because this whole thing is very unfair.

