Employee Warned Customer Not To Park In The Coned-Off Area, But When She Did Anyway, He And His Coworkers Instantly Made Her Regret Her Actions

Some customers think they own the place and can do whatever they want.

If you blocked off a section of the parking lot with cones but a customer parked there anyway, what would you do? Would you let the customer get away with it or teach them a lesson?

This employee warned a customer not to park in the closed-off area, but the customer insisted she can park wherever she wants because she spends a lot of money in the store.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Are you sure you want to park there? I used to work in a large Home Improvement store as their Garden Specialist. My duties were not limited to just futzing with the flowers, but they also included driving a forklift and unloading the plant delivery trucks. June and July were the busiest months, and sometimes we had 5 or 6 trucks a day to unload and process. All the while, customers were trying to yank stuff off the racks before I could check the inventory in.

A lady pulled into the coned-off area in the parking lot.

We worked in the side parking lot of our store and would set out safety cones to block off the work area. We would be running the forklift, counting plants, scanning them in, etc. So I’m unloading my 4th truck of the day. The space was all blocked off when this ‘Lady’ pulls into the lot. She proceeds to drive over 2 of my orange safety cones.

This employee sent someone to tell her she can’t park there.

I send one of my helpers over to tell her that she can’t park there for safety reasons and that we need the area for unloading trucks. ‘Lady’ gets all huffy and says that she will park any place she wants, and if I don’t like it, tough. But she spends thousands of dollars in our store and she can park where ever she wants, she added.

Her response infuriated him, so he blocked her car in.

I hate that spiel, it just pushes my button. My one coworker looks at me and then starts to shake her head. She knows I’m irked and that the ‘Lady’ may be sorry she opened her big mouth. Twenty mins later, ‘Lady’ comes back from her ‘quick’ errand only to find her car surrounded by 20 racks of plants. She had just enough room to squeeze into her driver’s side door but couldn’t pull out of her spot.

He and his coworkers watched her struggle.

We, the employees, had all conveniently vanished from the area, and we were watching from a spot back by all the mulch stacks. I then walked out near were she was, and she wanted to know when we were going to move the racks from around her car. She asked why did we put them there, and it wasn’t right and..and..and… she was sputtering mad.

And he made her wait longer in the parking lot.

I replied nicely, “Oh, in about 15 minutes when my help came back from their break.” I said I had warned her not to park there because we needed the space for our unloading. I couldn’t move them by myself because it was against policy to run equipment when customers were in the area. It would take two of us to do it by hand, I added. Needless to say, I didn’t see her again in our store.

She got what she deserved!

Never anger a person who operates a forklift.

