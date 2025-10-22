Employee Was Working In A Store That Was Short-Staffed, So She Wasn’t Able To Stop A Man From Shoplifting

Store employees are not paid to play security guards.

Imagine working at a store when you know a customer is really a shoplifter. Would you feel bad if you couldn’t do anything to stop them?

This employee had a bad feeling about one shopper who wanted to get an overpriced item.

But the store was short-staffed, so she unwillingly let the shoplifter walk out with the expensive items.

Should she have done more? Read the full story below.

Shoplifting story I was working one day, and it was very busy, and we were extremely short-staffed. A guy walked up to me, almost seemed like he was on something. He asked for a wireless fence for his dog. We keep that sort of stuff locked up, as it is expensive.

This employee had a bad feeling about a shopper.

I gave him one option to look at. Meanwhile, I was describing the other options we had. “Nope this is good. How much is it?” “About $400.” “Oh that’s not bad”. I had such a bad feeling about him.

But the store only had two employees at the time, and they were both busy.

This product is so overpriced, it’s ridiculous. So sorry, no sane person would say, “That’s not bad”. He kept walking around the store. I warned the ones who were working on the floor to keep an eye on him and make sure he gets in line. Well, the brilliance of this company and the higher ups decided it was a great idea to only have 2 people working on the floor, and we both had to be at cash due to how busy it was.

So she didn’t stop the shoplifter from walking out of the store with the items.

I saw him walking out with one of our travel bags and which I can only assume the wireless fence in it. I literally cried and couldn’t sleep over this situation because I just couldn’t believe the sense of some people. Even though it’s a multibillion company, it can’t “afford” to hire more people that could have stopped this person. We could have had 4 more people in for an 8 shift for the equivalent of this products value. Moral of the story, our society sucks. Lol.

It really is sad to know someone is stealing and not be able to do anything about it.

$400 is not a significant loss for a billion-dollar company.

