Employee With Disability Was Asked By A Cop To Move His Car From The Handicap Spot, So He Showed Him His Prosthesis To Teach Him A Lesson

Parking in the handicap spot can sometimes spur suspicious looks.

Imagine a cop telling you to move your car out of the handicap spot because you don’t look handicap.

If you were handicapped, would you move your car or prove him wrong?

This employee was asked by a cop to move his car from the handicap spot because he walks normally.

Instead of humoring the cop, he embarrassed him.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

“You don’t look handicap enough to park there” I got a story to tell that embarrassed a cop to the point of apologizing all the way out of my workplace. I can not say where I used to work, but it is similar to an arcade/rides/movies buffet places. One day, I was working the floor, and because of my handicap (I have a prosthesis), I park in the handicap spot in front of my job. During a busy day, I was talking to a coworker and my supervisor.

The conversation between the cop and this employee went like this.

In comes embarrassed cop. EC for him, ME for me. EC: Sir, I would need you to move your car from the handicap spot. ME: But I have a right to use it. EC: You walk just fine for me, you don’t need it. So please move your car. ME: I have a prosthesis. (The supervisor and my coworker told the EC the same, as they both have seen it and know I have it) EC: Please move your car.

The cop apologized profusely after seeing his prosthesis.

I slightly bend over and pull up my pant leg. And lo and behold, the shiny part of my metal from my prosthesis gets shown. EC: Oh, I am so sorry! I did not know! I am so sorry! EC continues apologizing as he leaves the building.

He didn’t want to file a complaint.

Both my co-worker and my supervisor told me I should get his name earlier and just make a complaint. I said no, he just didn’t know because I walk so normal. We all had a laugh about it and resumed working.

This is a lesson we can all learn from.

Here’s the moral of the story. If someone is parked in the handicap, don’t judge them immediately. They could be young or old, and some might look normal at first. Some people barely even notice I have a prosthesis.

It’s always a good idea not to jump to conclusions.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s a hilarious comment.

Another funny remark.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares a similar experience.

And lastly, here’s a genius idea.

Some lessons are learned the embarrassing way.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.