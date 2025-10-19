Entitled Sister Comes At Woman’s Boyfriend With Multiple Wedding Favors, But She Is Shocked When The Boyfriend Cancels Everything All At Once

How many favors do you expect from one person?

People have their limits, and while someone may be nice and willing to do a favor for you, it’s possible that you may ask for so many favors that they end up setting boundaries and saying no.

In this story, one Redditor struggles with her sister’s entitlement, and how it all blows up in her face.

See the story below for more information.

AITAH for not convincing my BF to help my sister? So, my sister (Ava) is getting married, and she had asked my BF (Rob) to help her with a bunch of things.

First, she asked him to help transport things. He has a pickup truck and she was asking him to help out during the rehearsal dinner, wedding day stuff like that. He agreed, no problem.

But, the asks kept on a comin’…

Then, she asked if she could host her friends at his cabin the week before the festivities. We live near the mountains, and Rob has a cabin in an awesome spot, walking distance from a lake. Before we met, Rob lived there because he’s a hermit. It’s an amazing spot, and we use it a lot. He made her promise she’d leave it in pristine condition after they were done, but he agreed. Finally, she asked if he could help her haul a bunch of stuff out there for the party. At this point, I could tell he was getting annoyed.

Rob is stoic, to the say the least.

He has, like, a character limit on the amounts of words he uses a day. Everything is yes, no, ok, fine. If he’s in a good mood, he’ll hit you with a “no problem.” When Ava asked him, he answered with, “is that it? Anything else I can help with?” That’s too many words. I tried talking to Ava and telling her to stop because it won’t end well. She brushed me off with, “you’re overreacting; he’s very sweet.” No, he’s sweet to me. He was being nice to her as an extension of his affection to me.

And the girlfriend understands exactly how Rob thinks.

I feel like I have to explain how Rob is. He’s either 0 or 100. Either all in or nothing. He’s from a former USSR country, [so] maybe it’s more common there. But, there is no middle ground. He doesn’t do picnics, brunches, walks in a park, hiking. There is no afternoon trips or little outings. He either wants to stay home or go big. “Babe, let’s go to Puerto Rico for a week. Let’s drive 8 hours and stay at a cabin on the beach for the weekend. Let’s get a hotel in Manhattan and go to New York for a week.” No middle ground.

She shared some more examples…

I once asked him to buy me some pads. He bought THE BIGGEST BOX available at Sam’s Club and a second one because they were having a sale. He will try something once, not like it, and never eat it again. But, if he likes it, he’ll eat it all the time, multiple times a week. He once refused to help a mutual friend because he had talked too much trash in basketball. Alternatively, he was OK with letting my bestie stay with us for over two months after she went through a terrible break-up. He was super helpful and understanding, even buying ice cream a couple of times unprompted. Two giant gallon buckets of course. Moderation? He’s never met her.

But, what Ava doesn’t understand, is why Rob was doing all of these things for her.

I say this because he wasn’t helping my sister because he likes her. He was doing it because she’s my sister.

So, when Ava asked him to meet some of her friends at the airport, what I thought was going to happen, happened. He said no, and he’s not doing any of that other stuff either. My sister is hysterical. She’s been begging me to change his mind; she has no backup plans, her wedding will be ruined, how can he be so selfish, etc. My mom and our friends are also asking for my help. But, I’m not doing it. Zeus himself could descend from Valhalla and intercede on Ava’s behalf, and Rob would still say no. If I talked to him about it, we would just get into a fight over something we don’t even disagree about. I feel bad for Ava, but I warned her. AITAh?

Is this situation because of Ava’s entitlement? Or did Rob act selfishly by canceling?

Let’s see what Reddit is saying in the comments below.

Redditors pointed to Ava in this matter.

They said she assumed, and it came back to bite her.

Someone had to correct the OP on her Greek mythology.

And finally, one Redditor pointed out that Rob just has boundaries.

It’s good Rob has boundaries, but he also needs to communicate them better before things spiral.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.