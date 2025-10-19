Ever Since He Got A Job, His Mom Expected Him To Give Her Money, But Now That He Is All Grown Up With A Family Of His Own, He Refuses

Imagine being just 12 years old and getting your first job.

Then, your mom forces you to give her part of your income to pay the bills.

When you’re all grown up with a family of your own, would you still help your mom, or would you resent her for taking your money as a child?

The man in today’s story is in this situation, and he does not want to help his mom. However, he’s wondering if he was too harsh.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my mom i’m not taking care of her when she’s old? My mother and I got into an argument and I said something I don’t think i can come back from. We grew up poor, my dad always worked and drank when he got home and my mom was a sahm and was always watching tv and talking on the phone, we never did extracurriculars or even go out. She was super hard on me growing up.

He started working at a young age.

I got a job when i was 12 sweeping up the trash at an auto tint shop and would buy my own school stuff and clothes. I later worked at a bowling alley, then at a movie theater and finally, at mcdonalds, before starting my career and becoming relatively successful. Ever since i started earning money mother would ask me to help out around the house financially. She would ask me for rent money and if i said i didnt have much, she would threaten to kick me out or would actually do it.

He moved out as soon as possible.

I was a teen and clueless so i would just hand over some money just to get her off my back. She would do things like turn the radio full blast after i had a long shift at the movie theater the night before. I ended up moving out at 17 and never moved back.

His mom still wants him to help her.

Now that i’m older and successful, she expects me to help, and gets mad if i don’t. I explained to her that i now have kids and a wife, and i’m putting them first. I also pointed out that she treated me like crap, and now she treats her grandkids(not my kids, but my sisters) totally different, gives them rides everywhere, doesn’t charge them anything, makes them food, etc. Recently she told me “enough is enough, i need you to start giving me money” I asked why should I.

She didn’t have a very good answer.

And she said “because i had you and you grew up” I told her that’s the basic responsibility of a parent. We kept arguing back and forth and i told her “don’t expect me to take care of you when you’re old” She called my siblings crying and telling them i said that and now i look like the bad guy. AITA?

It sounds like he had a pretty horrible childhood.

Let one of the other siblings take care of the mom when she’s old if she treats them better.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the mom entitled.

This person is curious if the siblings are helping the mom out.

She’s just trying to manipulate him.

Seriously, these parents sound horrible.

Here’s a suggestion about how he should respond to his mom.

He doesn’t owe his mom anything.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.