His Wife Starts Up A Conversation Every Time He’s About To Go To Sleep. Now He’s Not Sure How To Convince Her To Let Him Sleep.

It seems that in a lot of couples one person is an early bird and one person is a night owl.

Imagine being an early bird who is ready to crawl into bed and fall asleep, but your night owl partner wants to stay up and talk.

Would you let them talk, or would you insist on going to sleep?

The husband in this story just wants to sleep, but his wife thinks his bedtime is the perfect time to start a conversation.

Let’s read all the details to see how he’s tried to navigate this situation so far.

AITAH for not wanting to have conversations with my wife right before bed? I’m an early riser, my wife is a night owl. Naturally, I go to bed earlier than her. Usually around 10 on the nose. She has a bad habit of attempting to engage me in conversation right as I’m going to bed. I know it sounds silly, and it wouldn’t be a big deal if it didn’t happen so many times. It’s uncanny, she knows that I’m starting to drift off at this time, yet she insists on starting a conversation with me right before bed.

He wishes his wife would talk to him earlier in the day instead.

She has all day to converse with me. We are together all the time, I am happy to engage in conversation with her between like 7am and 9:30pm yet she insists on pushing me as late as she can. When I ask if it can wait until tomorrow, she gets offended and proceeds to talk even more. Literally as I’m crawling into bed and shutting my eyes closed she’s standing at the foot of the bed talking to me.

He feels bad but just wants to sleep.

I don’t understand it. She makes me feel like a jerk for not wanting to engage her in conversation or listen to her needs etc, but I will do it any other time! I don’t know why it always has to be when I’m exhausted at the very end of my day.

This is a frequent occurrence.

Like I said, if it was just once in a while, not a big deal. I would also understand if this was the only time we had a chance to talk, but it’s not. I’ve even asked her in the middle of the day if there’s anything she wants to talk about and she may or may not, but it doesn’t stop this from happening. Do I not, as a member of this partnership, get to set boundaries and have quiet time before I go to bed, or am I being a jerk?

It sounds like he needs to establish a clear boundary with his wife, like no conversations after 9:30pm.

Perhaps if she has something she really needs to tell him she can text him or send an email so he can read it in the morning.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to give her a taste of her own medicine.

This man is in the same situation.

Another person thinks his wife should let him sleep.

Here’s a suggestion to get a notebook.

He needs to stick to his own boundary.

She probably doesn’t realize how tired he is.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.