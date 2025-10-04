Family Obsessed With Quilting Wants to Gift 15+ Blankets, But Things Go Downhill Fast When New Parents Ask For A Break

A first‑time mom and dad are gearing up for their baby’s arrival—but not with more blankets.

Both sides of the family are quilt fanatics, and apparently, love can be measured in squares of fabric.

Now, the couple is politely asking relatives to hold off on baby blanket gifts, and not everyone is happy.

AITA for asking my friends and family not to gift us baby blankets/quilts? I (23F) am pregnant with my first child. I grew up in a culture where everyone learns and loves to quilt. I’m a big fan of the hobby myself and I have a few quilts I’ve made for myself as well as some baby blankets for future children. Due to the culture my husband and I grew up in, we have so many blankets/quilts (60+) at our house, most of them not getting used. However, I have a hard time getting rid of them because they were made by myself or someone close to us.

Fair.

When I announced my pregnancy, I got a lot of excitement from both side sides of the family. On my side it’s the first grandbaby. For my husbands, it’s the 5th. Immediately after announcing we were flooded by many family members talking about making baby blankets for our baby. So far, we have 15 friends/family that I know of who are wanting to make blankets/quilts for our baby.

That’s excessive.

Though I’m grateful they want to put in the work to make it, I feel like we’re going to have way too many blankets for us to use and appreciate. I fear that if we receive all of these blankets and we don’t use it, friends and family members are going to get upset with us. Beside we once again have so many blankets we really don’t need more. Last week, I gently told my husbands parents that we’re gonna ask everyone to not gift us a baby blanket because we have too many blankets and because we have a lot of people who are wanting to gift us blankets.

Bet they responded great to that…

My MIL got very upset and called me ungrateful, said I was “breaking tradition” since she’s made blankets for all her grandbabies. When I told my mom the same thing she also got as equally upset. It’s not that we don’t appreciate the love and effort people go to make blankets, but we know we can’t use and appreciate 15+ baby blankets. We’d rather people make other things besides blankets so that us and baby have different things we could appreciate and love as well. So, AITA?

They’re not rejecting the thought behind the gifts—they just don’t have the space (or the need) for a dozen-plus new blankets.

Most people say NTA, but also to let them just make them…

This person has another good suggestion.

And this person offers a solution.

Too many stitches, not enough cribs…

