Former Auto Shop Employee Moves On To A New Job, But Weeks Later His Old Boss Calls Demanding An Exit Interview And Missing Uniforms

Leaving on good terms doesn’t always prevent awkward calls from your past employer.

So, what would you do if you’d already started a new job, and your old boss suddenly called, demanding uniforms and an exit interview?

Would you make time for them? Or would you put him off and move on with your life?

In the following story, one former auto shop employee finds himself facing this very dilemma and doesn’t plan on cooperating.

Here’s the full scoop.

The day my old boss called me back to the shop I used to (key word here) work at an auto shop whose name is synonymous with “burning rock.” I hated that place more than anything in my life. Flat rates are evil to begin with, and when you mix corporate in, it gets ugly. I quit a while ago in favor of a management job at a dealership a few towns over. Yay, no more flat rate! I gave two weeks’ notice, which went by without a hitch. I left peacefully and on good terms with everyone. I’m now in my third week in my new job and have already received my last check from the old place.

His old boss called to share some information.

Queue yesterday- my old boss (OB) calls. OB: “Hey, lka1988, how have you been?” me: “Good…(why are you calling me??)” OB: “Well, I just wanted to let you know that we need to have an exit interview soon. It’s required for everyone who leaves. Oh, and the uniform company says you’re missing some things.”

He was able to clear up the uniform issue.

Ah, yeah. Okay. Last year, I was transferred to a different shop, but the same company. Some of my uniforms had gotten lost in the transfer, and I had brought this up with the previous manager. me: “Yeah, I talked to [previous manager] about that already. [Incompetent uniform company] should have remedied that.” OB: “Oh ok, I will let them know. Now what time are you going to be available for an exit interview?”

Unfortunately, he’s not going to make it to a meeting.

me: (Dumbfounded) “Uh, I’m gonna be busy for a while…You know, school and family and all that (which isn’t necessarily a lie).” OB: “Ok, well, just let me know when you’re available.” me: “Sure… Ok, bye.” My new coworker and I had a good laugh about it afterwards.

Wow! Most people probably don’t take that policy seriously.

That takes a lot of nerve! It should be pretty obvious that no one will actually follow through with this.

