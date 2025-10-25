He Wanted To Hang Out With A Friend And His Girlfriend At Disneyland, But Their Constant Flaking Is Starting To Cost Him Money

If you don’t know that one person who proves way too evasive to make plans with, you ARE that person.

And that person, cool as they might be otherwise, often proves super difficult to deal with.

Check it out.

WIBTA if I removed a friend and his girlfriend from dining reservations at Disneyland? I have a friend who keeps dodging my text messages when I try to confirm plans with them but then they happily message the group chat we’re all in. Or if I call they say they will call me back but never do. They are literally ignoring me when I’m just trying to make sure they will be there for our reservations we’re making.

It’s just getting to be too much.

At this point, I’m getting frustrated and ready to just take them out of the reservation for the restaurants we’re going to because of the cancellation fees. If they don’t make it I get charged $10 per person and the restaurant’s policy states everyone must be there or we won’t get seated. So I could be charged upwards of $60 because they decided not to communicate like an adult. I don’t really want to take that risk on someone who is a grown adult and can’t communicate so am I being [a jerk]? I know it’s just money but I think what’s bugging me is the lack of communication and ignoring me.

It’s not that they don’t like them…

This person is a good friend when we do hang out in person, but I can’t seem to really rely on them because they can’t even communicate. Yet they can happily do so with others? I have tried to be patient and give them weeks to get back to me but no luck. So should I just take them off the reservations because I’m not sure they’re even going to make it?

Let’s see what the friends in the comments say:

Just gotta lay down the law.

Communication is key, even if it’s not from them.

Give ’em one more chance.

How’s it gonna be the happiest place on earth if we aren’t all there?

