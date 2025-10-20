Furniture Store Employee Clearly Explained Store Policy To A Group Of Customers, But She Ended Having To Put Back The Items They Placed In Their Cart

Some customers are too stubborn to follow store policies.

Imagine clearly explaining a store policy to a group of customers, but they ignore the rules, causing more work for you.

In this story, a woman who works at a furniture store and was assisting a group of customers.

The group thought they could pay for the items today and have them delivered a few days later, but they were wrong.

She explained that this wasn’t possible, but they still thought they were above the rules.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Customers made more work for me because they didn’t like my answer I work at a furniture store. There are three options to get your items from the store to your home. Delivery, take it with you now, or buy online with in-store pickup for a later date.

This woman was assisting a group of customers in buying multiple furniture pieces from the store.

I had been helping a group off and on, and the person I assume was moving into their first place came up and asked about buying a loveseat. I told them we didn’t have the cover in the color they wanted, but I could have that part delivered and they could take the frame with them immediately.

The group wanted to make a purchase today and then have the products delivered on Monday.

They said they had several items they wanted to get delivered on Monday (they were in the store on a Thursday) and wanted to just add it to that group. There was a little back and forth while I figured out the next available delivery day for both pieces. Apparently, someone gave them incorrect information somewhere along the line. They were told that they could purchase the items in the store on Thursday and leave them with us to get delivered on Monday.

She explained that their process doesn’t work that way.

The problem is: that’s not how our system works. We don’t have a holding zone for things that have been purchased, especially not for that long. You may be able to talk Customer Service into letting you put your cart to the side while you go get a truck or something, but I can’t even guarantee that much. Your best bet is to order for pickup on the day you want to take your items home.

She suggested that they place the order online so it can be delivered on Monday.

I explained all of that to the customer and he said, “Wow. That sucks.” I agree, but again, nothing I can do to change that. Place the order online and have it delivered Monday. That’s your option at this point. So, he asked for the order form for the loveseat frame (it’s something we have to bring out from the back) and went to talk it over with the rest of the group.

Before closing, a manager came up to her and handed over a cart filled with products.

I thought nothing else of it and continued with my night. An hour later, the CS manager wheels a cart over to me. It’s absolutely packed. She can barely keep control of it. CS Manager: Hey, sorry. Some customers just brought this up to the cash lanes and asked us to hold it until Monday. I told them no, so this all has to go back. Sorry. Me: No! I told them that already! They asked if we would hold it and I told them to purchase through the website. CS Manager: Ugh. That’s annoying. Sorry.

So, she’s reminding the readers not to do something like this.

So I got to spend the rest of my night putting away a whole apartment’s worth of stuff. I’m talking table and chairs, bed frame, TV stand, storage bench, bookcases, etc. Moral of the story: Don’t do this, please. We’re not going to make an exception just because you’ve already done the work. You’re just making our jobs harder.

It’s too bad she had to do so much extra work because of an inconsiderate customer.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

I’m sorry you had to deal with that, says this person.

Short and simple.

Finally, here’s a personal experience from this person.

When customers ignore clear instructions, employees are the ones left picking up the pieces.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.