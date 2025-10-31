Garbageman Refuses To Pick Up Boxes Unless They’re Broken Down, So Homeowner Breaks Down As Many Boxes As He Can Find

If you like to shop online at websites like Amazon, you might find yourself with a huge pile of boxes.

Would you break all of these boxes down before putting them in the trash bin on garbage day, or would you leave them in tact?

In this story, one homeowner thinks it should be perfectly fine to leave them in tact, but when the garbage man refuses to pick up the recyclables, he decides to do something to get back at him while still following the rules.

Let’s see how the story breaks down.

All boxes must be broken down, including those inside the bin? No problem. We have a waste company in our area that sends trucks around to collect garbage and a truck to collect recycling. I have issues with this company both at my work and at home. This is what happened a few months ago at work that carried over to home.

Amazon boxes can really pile up.

Like many people I get a lot of amazon packages and as such I have a lot of amazon boxes. I almost always break them down, fold them in half and do whatever I can to fit them all in the recycle bin (a giant 30 gallon container on wheels that gets lifted and dumped mechanically into the compactor area of the truck) except this one time I had 6 boxes stuffed into each other. Think Russian nesting eggs. I set the nest of boxes next to the bin when it came time to roll it out to the road.

This would be so frustrating!

I go to work to find that same recycling company had charged me $75 because my dumpster bin was “overstuffed”. Along with the email notice of the charge they sent pictures. Pictures of ONE box partially hanging out of the lid. You see, if it can’t fit inside the dumpster — it’s over stuffed. I call and complain and get the “you got the pictures of the box hanging out? Ok, it’s overstuffed. You can include the extra charge along with your monthly payment.”

It gets worse.

I’m mad but there’s nothing I can do, there’s pictures. I come home that night to find the nest of boxes from the first part of the story still sitting next to the road next to my empty bin. Plastered onto my bin was a gigantic pink sticker saying that my boxes weren’t picked up because they weren’t broken down and next time my entire bin would be skipped. Boxes need to be broken down, even if inside the bin and if they don’t fit inside then they placed next to the bin.

It really doesn’t make sense.

The guy had to get out of the truck to write on this sticker then plaster it to my bin. Why couldn’t he just get out and throw the nest of boxes into THE COMPACTOR with everything else? I don’t care why. These guys a lazy. I hatch a plan.

I’m sure this isn’t how they wanted the boxes arranged.

For the next three weeks I keep all my boxes broken down in my garage, in piles. Yes, piles. Of every box. Cereal boxes, yep. Shoe boxes, yep. TAMPON (not mine) boxes, yep. Even the beloved amazon boxes. I even bring home bulky boxes from work—fry boxes, glassware boxes, any box the will reasonably fit in my Jeep. And then I put approximately 100 broken down boxes next the my recycle bin next to the street. But I wasn’t done. I shingled them around the bin so the it looked like some weird cardboard teepee with the recycle bin in the center. After all, they didn’t say how they should be put next to the bin.

He waited for the truck to arrive.

Next morning, I hear the truck coming down the road and I see him stopped now in front of my bin. He’s on the radio and then he moves his truck so that the camera on the bumper is able to take a clear picture of my bin. He repositions his truck and gets back on the radio for about a minute or so. Then he gets out of truck and begins loading the boxes into the compactor of the truck.

He wasn’t brave enough to confront the guy.

I wish I could say I waved or said hi. But no, I kept hidden behind my curtains giggling to myself while watching all the extra work I had caused, because he wouldn’t make the effort to pick up 6 boxes. Besides, I may be an jerk, but I’m not 100% a jerk.

Technically, he followed the rules, but I’m sure the garbageman was not happy about the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This rule really doesn’t make sense.

It really should be one or the other, not both.

This person’s community doesn’t bother recycling.

Here’s a potential reason why they didn’t pick up the nesting boxes.

Some rules really don’t make sense.

