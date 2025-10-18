Gas Station Customer Assumes Employee Knows How Much Money Is On Her Credit Card, But The Employee Has No Way Of Knowing That

Some customers seem to have no idea what cashiers can and cannot do.

For example, while a cashier may be able to see the amount left on a store gift card, they can’t see how much you have available on your credit card or debit card.

What would you do if a customer came in who didn’t seem to know the difference between a gift card and a credit card?

The employee in this story dealt with an annoying customer like this.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Lady, I don’t have access to your bank account information I just had a woman come up and ask for 2$ in cash and “whatever’s left on this” (her credit card) on a gas pump. We’ll call her CL for card lady. Me: Do you know how much is on the card? Bec- CL: No, I just want whatever is left on it added with the cash. Me: Well I don’t have a way to see how much is on it.

There’s a big difference between a gift card and a credit card.

CL: getting visibly irate I come here a lot and they’ve given me a balance before. Me: It had to have been a store name gift card, because only your bank can tell you how much is in your personal account. CL: extremely sarcastic tone Yeh, I usually use gift cards, I don’t have any with me and I only have my credit card.

You can’t get much gas for $2!

Me: Well, you’ll have to call your bank because I don’t have access to your bank information… CL: Just use the 2$ then. storms off into the sunset like I’d ruined her night

Is it a credit card or a debit card? That makes a big difference too.

Either way, the customer could’ve given the employee an amount to put on the card, like $10 or $20.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Seriously, it’s a big difference.

This couple drove away without paying!

This person shares what happens when they pay at the pump.

Maybe the customer usually pays at the pump.

She’ll probably need to go to another gas station soon considering how little she paid.

