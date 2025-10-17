Gas Station Employee Watches Customer Panic Over “Broken Pumps” And Spilled Fuel, Only To Discover The Customer Was Trying To Pump Into A Full Tank

Sometimes, the only thing more exhausting than customer complaints is realizing the issue was never real in the first place.

What would you do if someone stormed in, convinced that your gas pumps weren’t working, and then caused a scene about fuel spilling everywhere?

Would you keep calm and help troubleshoot?

Or would you let your manager handle this on his own?

In the following story, one gas station employee witnesses this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

People who leave you speechless… I had a customer the other day who left both the owner and me speechless for a while. I’ll be me, my boss will be B, and she will be SL for snobby lady. She comes in with a snotty look on her face and looks at us, as she says:



SL: Why aren’t your pumps giving me gas???? The boss and I look at the computer and both say, “It says it is pumping.” SL: uhh…nooooo it isn’t. My boss goes out to help while I help other customers. He comes back in to get a wet towel.



B: Have you had issues with the pumps today? Me: No, not at all. What’s up? B: She says the tank is empty, and the gas pump keeps moving slowly and popping off, and then it flows out. She’s currently out there freaking out about gas being on her nice SUV and now the ground, saying everything is going to blow up. I’m going to go clean up her vehicle. Me: If her vehicle is kicking gas back, that sounds like an issue. Mine did that, and my fuel pump was bad. Her keys could also be turned over, and many new cars will make pumping almost impossible if they are in any form of on mode. You may want to check.



He goes back out there and comes back in with the most irritated look I’ve seen in almost 2 years, and I’ve seen him irritated before. Me: What’s wrong? B: That moron had a full tank already! She was losing her mind over something being wrong with our tanks, claiming a little gas was going to blow her SUV up, and she already had a full tank. She swore up and down that it was empty before she got here! I couldn’t help but start laughing. Later, I asked him, “If I park at that pump, will my tank magically become full again?” He just started shaking his head and laughing as he walked away. Some people shouldn’t be allowed to drive.















