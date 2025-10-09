Gifted Math Student Doesn’t Want To Charge For Tutoring, But Her Parents Think It Would Help Her And The Household

There’s nothing wrong with working and making money, but some people are extra careful not to become greedy or turn a hobby into a chore.

AITA for refusing to monetize my hobby? For reference: I am 16 and the oldest of my other 2 siblings and my parents are currently in some financial stress after being sued (which they won but still needed to pay a lot for lawyers). I adore maths and study it in my free time and love sharing my passion. My way of sharing my passion is often by teaching it to other children and adults who want to learn. I do this for free as I believe all (with some exceptions but you get it) education should be free for everyone to access and learn from especially the things that will be taught in school.

So I was pretty shocked when my parents suggested I make people pay for knowledge. My gut reaction was that I want to keep my passion a passion and not a way to make money and that if I charge people for maths I would make others less passionate about maths. They suggested this to be a way that they would need to give me less allowance and maybe contribute to the household. (Where I live I would get paid more than double the minimum wage, so I would still make a LOT more money than I get from my parents).

But the biggest component for me is that I feel guilty? (I think, I’m not sure what emotion) if I think about charging people and I understand it probably is pretty irrational. And it is kind of double-sided that I think teachers should be paid a lot for teaching but that I shouldn’t. AITA?

