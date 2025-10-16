Grandson Is Temporarily Living At His Grandma’s House, But When She Asked Him To Do Chores, He Refused

Does anybody really like doing chores? Maybe some people get a kick out of cleaning, but for most people, it’s a necessity not a joy.

AITAH for not wanting to do chores AITAH for not wanting to do the chores in the house I temporarily live at? Backstory: It’s been my second week back at where I previously left to chase a dream. I’m currently living with my mother’s side of the family temporarily. Everyone knows it’ll be temporarily I personally have tried to make in a point that I’d be waiting on my mother. Though, my mother’s side of the family hates her guts for many reasons. They constantly have been saying to not rely on her (which I’m not) and how she will use me bc she’s a narcissist. Which she is, but she doesn’t screw me over like she does with them.

So it’s my second week at my mother’s side of the familys place. My grandma asked me to do chores on the day I was supposed to be cooling down and chilling out. I prefer to be mentally prepared for this and if anything told in the BEGINNING of the day. Though, she told me halfway into the time of me chilling out and playing games. My grandma loves to mention things in the middle of everything. So if you had a plan then too bad so sad!

Anyway basically I wanted to cool off, but she needed help with chores. Which I wouldn’t mind if I’m living with someone permanently. But it’s temporary and I’m literally moving in a few days. I tried to communicate this. But she doesn’t understand. I’m basically a guest. I’M MOVING IN A FEW DAYS!!

