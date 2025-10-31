October 31, 2025 at 1:15 am

Grocery Shopper Was Asked By A Woman Who Said She Was Disabled To Give Up His Parking Spot Close To The Store, But He Wouldn’t Do It

by Matthew Gilligan

man putting groceries into his car

Shutterstock/Reddit

Well, this escalated quickly

But the big question remains…who’s to blame?

Check out this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see what you think!

AITA because I didn’t give my parking space up?

“As the title says, I refused to give up my parking spot to someone who said they were disabled.

I was with my girlfriend and we were in a rush because we need to be at work and we went to the grocery store for some items for breakfast.

I saw two people pull out of their parking space and I picked the closest one to the entrance.

Sorry, lady!

The person whose spot I didn’t take parked behind me and waited for me to get out. This lady said I stole her spot and that she’s disabled and needs it.

I told her I’m not gonna look for a different spot because I was in a rush and walked away.

She then started yelling oh so you’re not gonna move and help a disabled person and I just kept walking.

Whoa!

After I was in the store I find a note on my car saying “ bad manners, immature and young, no class, uncivilized, cocky, arrogant-attitude, rude disrespectful jerk.

Please do not have any children until you evolve into a better man.”

Basically I wanna know if I should have gotten back in my car and look for another spot so this person who says their disabled.

She didn’t look disabled, but you never know.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re NTA.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 11.46.50 AM Grocery Shopper Was Asked By A Woman Who Said She Was Disabled To Give Up His Parking Spot Close To The Store, But He Wouldnt Do It

This reader agreed.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 11.46.56 AM Grocery Shopper Was Asked By A Woman Who Said She Was Disabled To Give Up His Parking Spot Close To The Store, But He Wouldnt Do It

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 11.47.22 AM Grocery Shopper Was Asked By A Woman Who Said She Was Disabled To Give Up His Parking Spot Close To The Store, But He Wouldnt Do It

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 11.47.30 AM Grocery Shopper Was Asked By A Woman Who Said She Was Disabled To Give Up His Parking Spot Close To The Store, But He Wouldnt Do It

And this reader weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 11.47.43 AM Grocery Shopper Was Asked By A Woman Who Said She Was Disabled To Give Up His Parking Spot Close To The Store, But He Wouldnt Do It

Parking at grocery stores isn’t for the weak these days!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter