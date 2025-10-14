Handicapped Store Owner Has A Spot Reserved Right In Front Of His Store, So When He Saw Another Car Park There, He Called The Police

Never park in a handicap parking spot if you don’t have a handicap placard. If you do, it might cost you.

Imagine being handicapped and seeing someone who is not handicapped park in a handicap parking spot.

Would you let them get away with it, or would you make sure they learned a lesson?

In this story, one handicapped store owner finds himself in this situation.

Let’s see how he handles it.

You Can’t Park There! My father owns a shoe repair shop in the downtown section of my city. He is handicapped, but doesn’t need a wheelchair. The state was doing construction in the parking lot that he originally rented a spot for his vehicle behind his shop, so they changed out one of the parking meters and put a handicapped parking spot in for him right in front of his shop. Now, this handicapped sign was one of those with a specific license plate number, meaning that only he could park there.

The parking spot was empty.

A couple weeks prior to this story, my brother got into a car accident, so my mom dropped my dad off at work and she went on her way, meaning that my father’s handicapped parking space was empty. Around noon, it was a nice day, so my dad and I were sitting in a chair in the waiting room of his shop with the door open to catch some fresh air. A car pulls into his spot, parks, and gets out of the vehicle

The dad called the driver out on what she did.

Dad: “Hey! You can’t park there. That’s a handicapped parking space!” Woman: “No it’s fine. I’ll only be here for a minute.” Dad: “You don’t understand. That’s my parking spot. You cannot park there.” Woman: -ignores him- “Yeah yeah I’ll be right back.”

He refused to let her get away with it.

Dad: “Fine. Have fun getting a ticket.” My dad immediately walks behind the counter and calls the police (Yep, they’re on speed dial). Not 10 minutes later the cops come and write a laundry list of tickets and fines:

It really is quite a list.

$250 for parking illegally $250 for parking in a handicapped zone $100 for Obstructing the roadway and finally… THEY TOWED HER CAR!!! It was honestly the best thing that I’ve ever seen. What’s best is that the woman never came back to complain or anything!

She deserved those fines for parking in a handicap spot.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person leaves notes on cars.

People who don’t need handicapped spots really don’t understand how helpful they are for people who do need them.

Just walk a few extra feet.

This is a very good point!

It’s not like he didn’t warn her!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.