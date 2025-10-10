He And His Wife Just Had Their First Baby, But He Doesn’t Want His Baby To Call His Mom’s Partner “Grandpa”

Family relationships can get complicated when a deceased loved one is replaced.

AITA for not allowing my mom to refer to her partner as Grandpa to my newborn son? My dad passed 4 years ago. For some background, my parents divorced back in the early 2000s. My relationship with my dad wasn’t initially great, but as time went on, we became closer and on great terms. He unexpectedly passed 4 years ago.

I don’t have a good relationship with my mom’s current partner, but we remain respectful towards each other. Fast forward to now, my wife and I just had our first child. My mom visited for the first time on the weekend with her partner.

She kept referring to her partner as Grandpa to my son, which I felt was disrespectful to my dad who is and would have that title. I kicked up a fuss, to which she got mad, and both left abruptly. AITA?

Family titles are earned through love, not convenience.

