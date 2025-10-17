He Dined And Dashed After The Woman He Met On Hinge Brought A Friend To Their Dinner Date

The audacity of some people out there is simply incredible!

A man named Johnny took to TikTok to tell viewers why he made the bold decision to dine and dash on a first date with a woman he met on Hinge.

Johnny told viewers,”I dined and dashed on a Hinge date and let me tell you why.”

The TikTokker said he invited the woman out to lunch on Hinge and that he thought something casual would be the way to go…but the woman said she wanted to go to a hibachi restaurant.

Johnny agreed, but when he got to the restaurant, he found out that the woman brought a friend along to eat with them.

He said they all sat down at a table, but he thought something was weird from the start.

Johnny said, “Both of these women start ordering a bunch of drinks and I’m like okay, and then they start ordering appetizers, and the guy, the cook, he goes, ‘What do you want?’ And I go, ‘I would like just chicken and rice.’ Easy, I’m a simple man. The girls go, ‘We want surf and turf.'”

The TikTokker went along for the the ride, but he realized during the meal that he was most likely getting taken for a ride.

He explained, “So time goes by and we’re ready to pay the tab and the cook guy goes, ‘All right, how we splitting up the bill today?’ The girl goes, ‘All on one.’ So I’m like what the hell did this girl say, in my mind. I’m like what the heck. So I tell her, ‘Hey, do me a favor will you just box up my food real quick and I’m gonna go to the restroom.'”

But instead of going to the restroom and coming back, Johnny bolted and left the girls.

He said, “You think I’m stupid? I’m not. You paid my bill. Thanks.”

I don’t think there will be a second date…

Johnny posted a follow-up video and he had a very, very interesting update for viewers about what happened.

Who brings a friend to a first date…?

Weird!

