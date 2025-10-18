He Happily Took A Job As The Only Male At A Company, Then Quickly Felt Like A Double Standard Was Happening

It’s hard to pinpoint something more frustrating than workplace bureaucracy that makes absolutely no sense and won’t change.

How would you handle your workplace making odd requests of you and JUST you? And potentially because of your gender?

Is this even fair? My employer requires that a readerboard is taken down every Tuesday. Now, out of 5 employees in my position, I was the only male for about a year.

Taking the readerboard down requires I climb up a ladder in various types of weather. No biggie, wear a raincoat. This ladder has broke at least 4 times while I was using it. When this ladder breaks, I have to either cobble it together with whatever nuts and bolts I can find laying around, or use another ladder literally held together with electrical tape and a keyring.

Because I was the only male working in my position, I was the only employee that could take down the readerboard. When I asked for a Tuesday off, it was frowned upon, and often times they would pull a guy out of another department to go get the readerboard. They literally wouldn’t allow females to do it.

I honestly don’t mind taking the board down. Even in the rain. Even every week for 2 years. But when they give me dangerous equiptment to work with, and get P.O.ed when I go on vacation, it gets frustrating.

Lots of “rules for thee, not for me” happening in this workplace.

