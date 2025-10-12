He Parked Close To Someone’s Bumper Who Double-Parked, And The Guy Yelled At Him About It

Jeez, take a chill pill, dude…

AITA? Parked an inch from a double parker’s bumper. “I live in a downtown area with very limited street-only parking. My block is the first block of unmetered parking, which can cause problems when events are in my area with limited parking. It happens, I live in the city. When I come home from work today, the street’s pretty full as usual.

However, there’s an SUV taking up the middle of two spaces (at least 5 feet behind the car in front, but just enough where I can’t fit in) behind all my usual neighbors parked respectfully. There’s juuuuuuuuust enough room to squeeze behind him and out of a driveway, but I was less than an inch from his bumper. I park, and go inside. Just now, I ran to the store and got lucky enough to have that car owner come back when I’m getting in mine. As far as I can tell, someone who doesn’t live on our street with out of state plates.

When he sees me get in my car, he very angrily knocks on my window: “Why the **** did you park so close, dude?” “Well, I live in this house and the street is my only spot to park. I apologize, let me back up so you can leave.” “Yeah, back the **** up, dude.” AITA for parking closely to his bumper, as he was in two spaces in front of my house? Just wondering if I’m taking parking too seriously.”

