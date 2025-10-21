He Reluctantly Let A Cat Into His House, But Now He Can’t Breathe And Wants To Take His Decision Back

I think being allergic to cats is a terrible fate.

I’ve got two here with me right now and I’d hate to think that being around them would hurt me.

Still, for some, thems the breaks, and you just have to live with it.

…or you can ignore it and make your spouse miserable.

AITA I can’t breathe around my wife’s cat My wife has been begging for me to let her get a cat for months. She has even tried post on Facebook for our friends and family to peer pressure me to cave in and let her get a cat. I am allergic to pet hair. Cat, dog, rabbit, all of them.

But then, surprise kitty.

Well, our neighbor comes knocking on our door, and puts a 3 month old kitten in wife’s arms. And now we have a cat in our small house that I’m allergic to. I cant breathe through my at nose, and have to take breaks chewing my food just to breathe through my mouth. I cant smell, and my eyes are constantly watery.

There’s no solution in sight, either.

She just tells me to take allergy medicine. Which I’ve tried multiple, and none of them have worked. Still runny and stuffy nose in my own home. I just wanna rehome the cat so I can have my health back.

But it’s a source of conflict.

Meanwhile, she thinks im being [a jerk] for wanting to get rid of the cat we just got. I know I shouldn’t have agreed to getting the cat. So am I the [jerk] for wanting to go back on my decision so I can breathe in my house again?

People responded in the comments:

Sometimes you have to make sacrifices.

Seems like this is a dealbreaker.

It’s nearly unbelievable.

You deserve better, and that cat deserves a home where it’s thoroughly wanted.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.