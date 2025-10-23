He Took His Goddaughter To See The Same Show He Took His Girlfriend To, And Now She’s Throwing A Fit

Some people out there get very protective over what events they attend who with and where.

What would you do if your partner got upset with you for wanting to share an important experience with a godchild?

So much so that she threw a fit about it? One man recently asked Reddit for wisdom on exactly this.

AITA for going to a show with my SO, and later with my goddaughter? There’s a high class circus show touring the town. There’s a real symphony orchestra, and a choir too. The set list consist of old masters such as Verdi, Mozart, Saint-Saens, and more.

The artist do complex tricks, like rope-skipping on a spinning Wheel of Death, somersaults and backflips while flying from a teeter-tooter up to 15-30′ in the air and so on. The show’s popular and usually sold out; tickets are about $100 piece, which I’m comfortable paying for.

The venue suggests the show to children aged 7+. We have already seen the show on its previous tour a few years ago, so this is round #2 for us. I, M49, invited my SO of ~5 years Heidi, F50, to watch the show.

I also suggested that I’d like to bring my goddaughter Ivy F9 along. My SO said she’d rather not have a kid around and we’d go just the two of us together. So we did.

I also decided to take Ivy to see the show later on. A few days after we had seen the show, I told Heidi that next Friday I’ll go to the show with Ivy. My SO went ballistics and said she’d never do something like that, and why would I bring someone else’s child in such a show anyway?

I told her that she didn’t want a kid around, and I love to spend quality time with my goddaughter, and to expose her to a rare form of entertainment. I don’t have kids of my own, and Heidi’s daughter has already graduated from college. Now I’m totally lost why Heidi’s so upset.

I thought that we see the show together first, so it’s a treat for us – no spoilers. I then take a kid there to enjoy the same spectacle. If there’s someone who loses something, it’s me who already know what’s going to happen in the show.

That I don’t mind, I’m just looking forward to see the kid getting excited about the tricks and music. AITA for “duplicating” an experience?

