He Was Okay With His Neighbor Parking In His Private Space Because He Wasn’t Using It, But After A While He’s Wanted To Put A Stop To It

Imagine renting an apartment that includes an assigned parking spot.

If one of your neighbors kept parking in that parking spot, would you let it go and park somewhere else, or would you confront the neighbor about the situation?

In this story, one man lets his neighbor park in his spot at first, but now, he really wants the neighbor to stop parking in his parking spot.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for telling my neighbor not to use my private parking spots even though I’m not using them at the moment? So, my family (GF 38F) (Son 18 M) and I (42M) recently moved into a new apartment. The apartment itself is an upgrade in size, but, the biggest appeal for me was the two parking spaces that came with the rental. It includes an indoor space, and a tandem outdoor space. One of my neighbors has the same. He frequently uses a third spot for his business vehicles. He has two company cars, and a personal car. When I introduced myself I told him that despite not owning a car just yet, I will be getting one. My previous apartment offered no parking, and I chose not to buy a car in order to avoid the struggle of looking for parking every night.

The neighbor was using his parking spots.

For the first month I noticed he was using both my spots. The indoor for storage, and the outdoor to park his car, or that of his guests. I remained quiet because I didn’t want to start anything so soon after moving in, and I wasn’t using it for storage, or having any guests until we were a bit more settled in. Eventually I approached him about me wanting to store some stuff on my spot, and asked him to leave my outdoor space open, since I would be occasionally expecting guests who I wanted to accommodate with off street parking.

Now, it’s becoming a problem.

Days later I noticed his car in my spot again. This went on for a few nights. My GF’s brother came over and was forced to look for street parking. I addressed it once again.

The neighbor tried to suggest a compromise.

When I told him my guest had to look for parking elsewhere, he seemed unapologetic. I told him that even if the spots remain empty a majority of the time, that I would appreciate if he not feel free to use them. He offered me his number so that I can call him if I ever needed him to move his car. But I refused and explained how I didn’t feel that I should have to ask anyone to move out of a spot that is included in my rental agreement.

He thinks he’s doing the right thing, but he knows his neighbor is upset.

He tried to push the “Just give me a call, it’s no problem” bit. But I told him no. The way I feel is he has 3 spots and it’s not my issue if he cannot manage those spots efficiently. He uses his indoor space for his business and storage. I do not want him getting used to using my space whenever he feels just because I’m not using it yet. He did not seem too pleased with me not accommodating him. I feel perfectly justified. AITA? He seems to think that I am.

Just because the neighbor is being pushy doesn’t mean he’s right. This man is definitely in the right.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person recommends talking to management.

It’s time to get evidence.

A tow truck is a good idea.

This guy is being too nice.

His neighbor must think he’s a pushover.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.