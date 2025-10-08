He Was Over The Moon When His Crush Agreed To Go Out With Him, But Then He Found Out She Was Using Him To Win An Award

You’d think with all the information we have, people would be kinder. But bullying is alive and well, even if in the form of posting for clout on social media.

AITA For purposely stopping my classmate from winning an award and subsequently making her cry? This issue is honestly making me frustrated. Almost everyone is saying I am in the wrong, people are talking behind my back and I genuinely don’t know if what I did was correct or not. I just feel so lost. I am 17, suffered a major accident while cycling when I was 13. I have 2 really deep, long facial scars. I have been bullied really bad because of it. I am tall, ugly and intimidating as per most girls.

People make fun of other people by saying things like “Why don’t you just hook up with (my name).” I am honestly used to it. Those people didn’t matter to me anyway. But there is this girl I had known since middle school. Let’s call her Beck I guess? I had a really, really big crush on her till a few days ago.

I thought she was genuinely sweet and amazing. My family is incredibly supportive so they urged me to ask her out. I can play a guitar so I made this whole song for her. I went to the neighbouring city to get her favorite chocolate and stuff like that. This was the first time I felt like really going and asking someone out in my life, and I felt that regardless of what I do, she shall see me for who I am and at least accept me as a friend.

I was over the moon when she ended up accepting.

We went to a fancy restaurant, had a fun time together and walked for 30 minutes. She was really sweet to me. The next week or so was honestly heaven. People started noticing me, even her friends seemed friendly with me, I honestly cried every day because I felt so fortunate to get so much love.

It all broke down when a friend of hers, who was on Instagram and followed Beck, sent screenshots to me. I honestly felt betrayed and disgusted. She had posts saying ‘Fulfilled his lifelong wish by being his Valentine’s”, ‘Making his day by finally helping him interact with my friends’,’he is ugly but beautiful people accept ugly people’ ‘#uglypeoplematter’ etc. Beck’s friend then explained to me that she apparently wanted a good social media image and had thus asked all her friends to be kind to me and tolerate me till the first week of March, and then distance themselves from me. She apparently wanted to win some stupid ‘positive role model’ award for her college application because she was lagging behind in community service. And thought playing with my feelings for a few days wouldn’t hurt, and apparently, since I was ugly, she was the kind one to give me attention anyway.

I was in tears and honestly felt disgusted. My blood was boiling. I researched about this award, found a Facebook page about it online. I went to the authorities to confirm if her name was on the nominations list, and then had my friend’s at work and family as an alibi. She is apparently crying a lot because she received a message from the committee saying her nomination was withdrawn. I am now even more ostracised in school, but honestly I have no remorse whatsoever and feel far more satisfied. AITA?

