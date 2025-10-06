Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Move Her Car Miles Away Because His Friend Was Coming In Town, And She Wasn’t Happy About It

Well, this guy seems like a real gem…

And in case you’re not paying attention, I’m being sarcastic!

Because this woman’s boyfriend sounds like a bit of a jerk.

But that’s just my opinion!

Read this woman’s story and see what YOU think about what happened.

AITA for being upset that my boyfriend expected me to move my car? “My boyfriend and I live together. Our rented property has a driveway big enough for two cars, his and mine. The street parking is restricted with double yellows (I don’t know if there’s double yellows outside the UK but it’s a road marking that means “no parking here”) and I have actually been fined the one and only time I parked on the street when I had guests and let them use the driveway.

So the council is very strict with parking on that road. There’s no other free parking nearby but there is a car park about a mile walk away, but you have to pay and can’t be there for longer than 6 hours. My boyfriend spontaneously had a friend come to visit for a few days who lives out of town and hasn’t seen for a while. Turns out he had it planned for ages but didn’t think to mention it to me. A little warning would’ve been nice, but that’s done now.

The friend arrives and my boyfriend says “can you go and move your car so [friend] can park on the driveway?” I asked him where he expected me to move it and he said that my parents live close (5 miles away, so yeah not too far) and I can park it there. I expressed to him my disappointment that not only did he assume that I was okay with moving my car and now requiring a lift back home, and regular lifts to my parents’ house to pick up my car to get to work (I travel for work so need my own car), but that it’s automatically my car that needs to be moved. I said “he’s your friend, you should go and find somewhere to park your car, you can’t just assume I was okay with this arrangement”. He works from home mostly so doesn’t require his car as much as I do, also his parents live in the next town over, why couldn’t he just drop off his car there since he rarely uses it?

In fact, the friend could also go and seek out somewhere to park, but I understand that one of us moving our cars is polite. He suggested I go stay with my parents whilst the friend is here so I don’t need back-and-forth lifts dropping my car off with them. I responded that it was rude of him to essentially kick me out of my home, where we pay the rent equally, just because he has a friend staying and didn’t think to tell me. He thinks I’m being dramatic, but to me it’s the principle that I’m always the one expected to move my car when he has guests, and that he didn’t discuss it with me prior to inviting the friend over. I was upset that he felt so okay with me inconveniencing myself this way when it’s his guest, his responsibility. I might have even agreed if he’d just spoke to me about it beforehand. I know this all seems very minor, but it’s really got on my nerves. This is my home and didn’t like how I was the one expected to go and move my car, or even stay elsewhere. AITA?”

It sounds like this woman and her boyfriend might be headed for Splitsville…

