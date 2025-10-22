Her Boyfriend Has No Job And Relies Solely On His Mom For Financial Support, So She’s Contemplating About Breaking Up With Him

Planning for the future is important in a long-term relationship.

This woman is in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend.

He has no job and relies on his mother for expenses.

So she suggested he get a job to build independence and financial security, but he dismissed her.

Now, she fears their life goals may not align and worries she could end up supporting both of them.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for wanting my boyfriend to get a job? I (19F) and my boyfriend (soon to be 19M) recently had a discussion about our life goals. In that talk, I recommended he get a job. He still lives with his mother and does not own a car. And really has no expenses other than stuff he gets in his video games.

This young woman worries about her boyfriend and wants him to be prepared in case anything happens in the future.

I live with my father and stepmother by choice because I want to keep an eye on my sister due to family problems. I own a car, which is paid off, and I do DoorDash and art commissions for money. I suggested him getting a job because I worry about him. I want to make sure that if something happens, he won’t be stranded.

He argued with her, saying his mom could always just pay for what he needed.

He argued, saying he didn’t need a job because he doesn’t pay for anything. And he can just get his mom to cover stuff. He also said it would be too stressful with him starting school back up. He never finished high school and is going back. I understand how stressful school and working can be, considering I had two full-time jobs at 16 while still in high school.

She doesn’t want to put herself in a situation where she’d be the one providing for both of them.

I was a ward of the state with my brother having legal guardianship. I argued that stress in his case is not a fair excuse. We are in a long-distance relationship. I will not put myself in another situation where my partner sits around all day while I work and provide for us.

He kept insisting that he didn’t need a job.

Any time I bring it up, he says he doesn’t need a job. While technically he doesn’t need one, I still think he should get one to start saving. Especially with how the world is nowadays. I’ve lived on my own before, and I know how the market is. I’m scared that our life goals don’t match. And if I stay in this relationship, I’m going to get stuck providing for us both and end up unhappy.

Now, she’s torn between staying with him and ending things before she gets trapped.

I love him so much. But the fear and anxiety of him either being a bum or getting stuck on the streets is becoming too much. He gets mad every time I bring up getting a job and tries to change the subject or make excuses. I’ve been contemplating breaking things off before I get stuck, but I’m scared because I still love him.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

This is not your person, says this one.

This user offers some useful advice.

People have similar thoughts.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Love can’t survive if you don’t prepare for the future.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.