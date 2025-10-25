Her Child Had Elevated Heavy Metals In Their Blood, So She Tested Her Air Fryer And Found The Culprit

All good parents want what’s best for their children, and that includes feeding them healthy foods.

When this TikToker found out her child had elevated levels of heavy metals in their blood, she wanted to get to the bottom of it.

So, she made this video to share what she found. Her video starts off saying, “So, I’ve seen a video on Facebook of this mom saying that her kid had heavy metals, such as my son Colt.”

That can be a very serious diagnosis. She goes on, “He went to the doctor, and he had heavy lead in him. Well, she couldn’t figure out where it was coming from, and I couldn’t either, but I thought it was coming from the water, but no. It’s coming from this air fryer.”

Wow, that is awful!

The video then shows her swabbing the inside of the air fryer with a little test swab, and she says, “Positive for lead. How ******* crazy.”

She better document this well and call a lawyer. If that is really a problem with this air fryer, she should sue for damages!

What makes this even worse is the caption to the video, which reads, “I use this every day, guys! For his lunch!”

I hope she can prove it if it is true because lead poisoning can have a lifetime impact on kids.

At the very least, she can stop using it and end any further exposure.

Watch the full video below to see what you think.

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this worrying video.

This person has a glass air fryer and loves it.

Here is someone with the same air fryer, but hers tested negative.

Here is someone who doesn’t like air fryers.

If this is real, millions of people could be affected.

