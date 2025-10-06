Her Dad Expected Shop Workers To Clean Up After Him, But She Corrected Him And Taught Him A Valuable Lesson About Respect

Everyone has to learn one way or another that being polite to other human beings isn’t optional, especially in retail settings.

One woman was browsing a shop with her dad when he assumed the store’s workers existed solely to serve his every whim.

And she wasn’t about to let that slide.

Teaching A Family Member to Be A Considerate Customer I had met up with my dad to spend the day together, and we were browsing in a shop. I accidentally knocked a few things off the shelf and bent down to pick them up.

My dad, looking horrified at what I was doing, said: Dad: “What are you doing?”

Me: “I just knocked these off, I’m just picking them back up.” Dad: “But that’s not your job, they should do it, it’s what they’re paid for!”

Me: “Their job is to give service to customers by helping them out with purchases, serving on the till, and making sure the store is stocked and clean. It’s not to run around after you just because you’ve made a mess. If you do that, then I expect you’re hated by every single person who has had to clear up after you instead of doing their job.”

Dad: “…Oh…” Just taught my dad to not treat a shop worker like his personal servant. Generally ticket at him for acting like this when he knows I’m working in a shop too.

It takes a while for a bad customer’s attitude to turn around, but it’s a worthwhile endeavor.

Some people really do mental gymnastics to justify their bad behavior.

Her dad finally got a taste of just how ridiculous his expectations were.

Sometimes it’s the kids teaching the parents.

