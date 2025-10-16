Her Daughter Got Wine Dumped On Her At A Wedding, And Mom Says The Way Her Boyfriend Handled It Is A Huge Generational Difference

Hey quick question – why do people at weddings act absolutely insane?

Like…I can’t…

Just listen to this story from TikTok user @themedicarefamily:

“Tell me if you think our generation would have handled this differently. My daughter went to a wedding where she was the guest. Her boyfriend was the invitee. She knows no one there, not a single person there. He’s a wonderful person. There’s nobody that could have a gripe with him. And she’s his first girlfriend, so there’s no jealousy issues.”

“At the wedding, the mother of the bride walks by her with a full glass of wine, dumps it down my daughter’s dress, and just keeps walking. Doesn’t say a word. Was obviously a targeted hit. My daughter starts crying, she knows nobody here, she can’t have done anything wrong to anybody, she’s also a sweetheart.”

“She’s crying so her boyfriend – that I love – goes, ‘it’s okay, it’s okay,’ she goes, ‘no, it’s not okay,’ he takes his, drink pours it down the front of him. Now this, my friend, is where our generation would have handled it differently. Am I wrong? I’m not condoning violence but I’m saying my generation would not have poured the drink down our own shirt. I’m very confused about this new generation.”

But hold on now, what was she wearing?

Seriously, this was a big deal in the comments.

And people did chip in on how they would have handled it.

And gave kudos to the boyfriend.

Since a bizarre number of people in the comments seemed to think this kind of behavior from a full grown adult was justified, I’m just gonna go ahead and say that if you find yourself arguing “she was asking for it; look what she was wearing,” you’re probably on the wrong side of any issue.